Known as the 'psychic to the stars', Sally Morgan is returning to the region with her interactive show.

At 68 years young, Sally shows no signs of slowing down and is travelling to more 100 towns and cities on her 10th Anniversary Tour.

Sally said: "Be ready for tears, laughter and a journey into the unknown.

"I am so looking forward to seeing all of you in Barnstaple for what will be a unforgettable evening for all.

"I believe my ability is like a muscle and the more it is used the stronger it becomes and I think this will be the best tour to date."

Her sell out theatre shows were the subject of Sky Living's television series Psychic Sally: On The Road, which followed her gruelling tour schedule.

The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.