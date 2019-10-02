Labelled ARTS@WB, most productions will be in the school's 150 Arts Building, where visitors will also be able to browse exhibitions.

The school's director of music and performing arts, Emma Kent, said: "ARTS@WB is a really exciting new venture for the school and the wider community.

"Hopefully everyone will find something in the programme which will whet their appetite for culture and the arts and tempt them to visit our beautiful campus to enjoy a social and thought-provoking evening."

The programme is suitable for people across the ages and there are a limited number of £1 student tickets.

Highlights for the 2019/20 programme include a circus and dance performance by Nikki Rummer and JD Broussé; a comedy night featuring Noel Brodie, Jo Coffey, Chris Leworthy and Angie Belcher; a production of Legally Blonde at the Queen's theatre and an Evening with Katie Derham - the arts journalist and presenter of the Proms season on the BBC.

Visit www.westbuckland.com/arts-at-wb for more information.