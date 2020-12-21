Plough Arts Covid Christmas video goes viral

Published: 4:09 PM December 21, 2020

Testing for Covid symptoms in the Plough Arts safety video, as director Richard Wolfenden-Brown and outreach director Sophie Hatch show how the venue is well-prepared. - Credit: Plough Arts

A short video to explain Covid safety as customers are welcomed back to The Plough Arts Centre has gone viral as the venue reopens with its Christmas programme.

Several festive films and live shows have already greeted visitors returning to the Great Torrington venue but there is more to come over the festive period.

The video, produced by local film maker Martin Pailthorpe, offers a light-hearted tour through the building, highlighting each of the measures designed to keep customers safe.

So far it has reached more than 14,000 people on Facebook alone since its launch.

The Christmas programme continues this week with a host of festive films continuing from Tuesday, December 22 including A Christmas Gift from Bob, the new sequel to A Street Cat Named Bob.

Plough Arts director Richard Wolfenden-Brown sanitises on entering the building. - Credit: Plough Arts

Also today, viewers can enjoy a streaming of War Horse by Michael Morpurgo from National Theatre Live at 2pm and again tomorrow at 7pm.

Other yuletide favourites include A Christmas Carol, Frozen 2 and Elf.

On December 30 the Plough’s historic Barnstaple venue of St Anne’s features Devon folk artist Rosa Rebecka.

There is more at the Plough in the new year including comedy night with international comic Rich Hall on Saturday, January 9 and Voodoo Room with the music of Hendrix, Clapton and Crea on January 15.

In the meantime, anyone returning to the building is invited to site back and enjoy the humorous safety video with a serious message.

It features Plough director Richard Wolfenden-Brown, outreach director Sophie Hatch and box office team member Belinda Urwin.

Checking in at the Plough Arts Centre QR code in its humorous safety video to beat Covid that has already gone viral. - Credit: Plough Arts

Mr Wolfenden-Brown said: “It’s obviously important to provide reassurance to customers that we take covid safety seriously, and a video seemed like a fun and accessible way to make that point.

“It’s almost got the feel of an airline pre-flight safety video, but with a Santa hat.”

“It’s great that it’s reached so many people. It seems to have reached beyond our core customer base. Hopefully that means that there are people all over the country looking forward to supporting their local venues and getting out of the house to be entertained.

“Our first live event has gone very smoothly and been a big success. It feels like the place is properly beginning to come back to life again.”

For more details on what is coming up at The Plough, go to https://www.theploughartscentre.org.uk.