Peter Pan is running until January 5 and audiences this year can expect an action-packed show bursting with special effects including 3D and lasers. It stars John Altman aka Nasty Nick Cotton of EastEnders fame, relishing the role of Pans arch nemesis Captain Hook. Director Gareth Davies also plays the dame Mrs Smee, while Sophie Adams is Wendy, Daniel Slade is Peter Pan and Collette Stewart is Mrs Darling, together with Daniel Farmer as Mini Smee. But dont take it from us Pilton Bluecoat academy pupil Oliver Pearson, age 10, said the show was amazing. He writes: Really funny jokes and brilliant singing and dancing from everyone on stage. The whole audience was laughing and joining in, even the adults! My favourites were Mini Smee and Nana the dog. I was really impressed when Peter Pan was flying and when he taught Wendy, John and Michael to fly. It looked amazing. I really enjoyed the 3D part as well, it made me jump and laugh out loud. I would go and see it all again and again and again and I think everyone should go and see it because it was the best pantomime Ive ever seen. For tickets and show times call the box office on 01271 316063 or visit thequeenstheatre.co.uk .