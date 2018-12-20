Join the cast of Peter Pan at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple this Christmas. Picture: J&A Cameras/Andy Robinson Join the cast of Peter Pan at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple this Christmas. Picture: J&A Cameras/Andy Robinson

Peter Pan is running until January 5 and audiences this year can expect an action-packed show bursting with special effects including 3D and lasers.

It stars John Altman aka ‘Nasty Nick Cotton’ of EastEnders fame, relishing the role of Pan’s arch nemesis Captain Hook.

Director Gareth Davies also plays the dame Mrs Smee, while Sophie Adams is Wendy, Daniel Slade is Peter Pan and Collette Stewart is Mrs Darling, together with Daniel Farmer as Mini Smee.

But don’t take it from us – Pilton Bluecoat academy pupil Oliver Pearson, age 10, said the show was ‘amazing’.

Join Daniel Slade as Peter Pan and John Altman (Nasty Nick Cotton) at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: J&A Cameras/Andy Robinson Join Daniel Slade as Peter Pan and John Altman (Nasty Nick Cotton) at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: J&A Cameras/Andy Robinson

He writes: ‘Really funny jokes and brilliant singing and dancing from everyone on stage. The whole audience was laughing and joining in, even the adults!

‘My favourites were Mini Smee and Nana the dog. I was really impressed when Peter Pan was flying and when he taught Wendy, John and Michael to fly. It looked amazing.

‘I really enjoyed the 3D part as well, it made me jump and laugh out loud. I would go and see it all again and again and again and I think everyone should go and see it because it was the best pantomime I’ve ever seen’.

For tickets and show times call the box office on 01271 316063 or visit thequeenstheatre.co.uk .