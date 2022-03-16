News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Things to do

Peggy bringing rescheduled First Farewell Tour to Torrington

Nikki Belso

Published: 12:06 PM March 16, 2022
Updated: 11:40 AM March 30, 2022
Peggy Seeger with her son Calum MacColl

Peggy Seeger with her son Calum MacColl. Picture: Vicki Sharp Photography - Credit: Vicki Sharp Photography

Peggy Seeger is making a welcome return to The Plough Arts Centre, Torrington, on her rescheduled ‘First Farewell Tour’.

The charismatic Peggy Seeger - singer, songwriter, feminist, icon, Ewan MacColl’s partner and muse - is the undisputed queen of folk and political song.

Joining Peggy is her son Calum MacColl, an exceptional musician in his own right, for an evening of up-close performance.

Expect to hear some of Peggy and Ewan MacColl’s most-loved songs, readings from Peggy’s award-winning memoir ‘The First Time Ever’, plenty of audience participation and lots of relaxed family banter. 

Peggy Seeger brings her First Farewell Tour to The Plough Arts Centre on Saturday, March 26, at 8pm. For tickets, call the box office on 01805 624624 or visit www.theploughartscentre.org.uk

Music
Theatre
Torrington News
North Devon News

