Peggy bringing rescheduled First Farewell Tour to Torrington

Peggy Seeger is making a welcome return to The Plough Arts Centre, Torrington, on her rescheduled ‘First Farewell Tour’.

The charismatic Peggy Seeger - singer, songwriter, feminist, icon, Ewan MacColl’s partner and muse - is the undisputed queen of folk and political song.

Joining Peggy is her son Calum MacColl, an exceptional musician in his own right, for an evening of up-close performance.

Expect to hear some of Peggy and Ewan MacColl’s most-loved songs, readings from Peggy’s award-winning memoir ‘The First Time Ever’, plenty of audience participation and lots of relaxed family banter.

Peggy Seeger brings her First Farewell Tour to The Plough Arts Centre on Saturday, March 26, at 8pm.