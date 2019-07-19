SATURDAY, JULY 20

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

CHRIS STUCKEY: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: Social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-1.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

CAR BOOT SALE: Landkey Showground, (facing golf club), every Saturday 1-4pm, all sellers £7, more info 07802 176993.

DEVON FAMILY HISTORY SOCIETY: North Devon Branch meeting, Pollyfield, Bideford, 2-4pm, info on 01237 451305. CHUNKY'S BINGO: Northam top hall), for local charities, doors 12.30pm, eyes down 2.15, last flyer £200 guaranteed, all welcome.

CHARITY DANCE: Goodleigh Village Hall, dancing to Bett 7.30-11.30pm, bring-and-share supper, raffle, adm £3.50, all welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: St James Church, Swimbridge, 10-11.45am, light refreshments, draw, cakes, savouries, books and bric-a-brac, all welcome.

COMBE MARTIN FARMERS MARKET: The Village Hall, 9.30am-noon.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, 7pm Taize; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Parish Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am All Age Service; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am chapel; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 10am chapel; St Nectan, Hartland, 10am Breakfast Church, Methodist Hall; St Andrew, Alwington, 11am Morning Prayer; All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Holy Communion; St James, Parkham, 11am Holy Communion; St Swithun, Littleham, 11.10am Morning Praise; St Anne, Bucks Mills, 6pm Evensong.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, St Brannock's; Morning Worship, Christ Church, 9.45am, all welcome.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

TORRINGTON CAR BOOT SALE: Torrington Commons, the Old Bowling Green, every Sunday until end September, sellers from 7.30am, buyers 8am-1pm, £5 a pitch, free parking for buyers.

BIDEFORD QUAKER MEETING: Ethelwynne Brown Close, Bideford, EX39 4RH, weekly at 10.30am.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, dual carriageway between Pottington and Ashford, every Sunday, sellers & cars £7, vans and trailers extra, more info 07802 176993.

RAMBLERS WALK: Brendon Two Gates 10.30am, Farley Water-Badgeworthy Water Area, 8 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Northam top hall, new venue, all cash prizes, £12 all in, last flyer £150, doors 5.45pm, eyes down 7.15pm, for local charities, every third Sunday.

BIG SING: Concert at South Molton Pannier Market, 7pm.

BINGO: Appledore Social Club, weekly, 7.30pm.

CHARITY BINGO: Barnstaple Tesco Rose Lane (Whiddon Valley), doors 6pm, eyes down 7pm, 50p entry, door prize, raffle, teas and coffees.

OUR SUNDAY QUIZ: For North Devon Cancer Care, now at Appledore Social Club, 7.30pm, every Sunday, teams of two to six, members £3, non-members £4, to book a table call 01237 473798.

WALK & CREAM TEA: Meet Combe Martin Methodist Church 3.30pm, for gentle stroll around the village followed by cream tea.

MONDAY, JULY 22

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 07812 753361 or 01271 883306.

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

SUMMER CONCERT: With Appledore Band, every Monday opposite the Seagate, training band 7pm, senior band 7.45pm, in St Mary's Church if wet.

LIPREADING: Free introduction to lipreading with the See Hear Centre, 19a Alexandra Road, Barnstaple, 2pm for an hour with refreshments after, to book a place on one or both sessions call 01237 477257.

NORTH DEVON JAZZ CLUB: The Chris Bowden Quartet, fiery alto saxophonist, The Beaver Inn, Appledore, 8.30pm, free entry but a collection is taken for the band.

FREMINGTON BINGO: The Parish Hall, eyes down 7.30pm, for local charities.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, 6.30pm beginners and Training Band. More info 01237 475653.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Hombre, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COFFEE MORNING: Barnstaple Parish Church, 10am-noon, for church funds, weekly, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

SHIP TOP SHORE: Northam Burrows event, 2-4pm, make your own mini boat and learn about shipwrecks and shipbuilding around North Devon, meet at the Burrows Centre, more info 01237 479708.

DANCE CLUB: Goodleigh Village Hall, dancing to Bett & Audrey, 7.30-10pm, adm £2.50, new members always welcome.

NORTHAM WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet St Margaret's Church, the square, 10.30am, level walk, three miles, all welcome, more info 01237 421528.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

OPEN DAY: Alwington Church, EX39 5DA, every Wednesday in July & August, 10.30am-3.30pm, teas & coffees available, all welcome.

MIDWEEK WORSHIP: Christ Church, Braunton, 10.15am, followed by coffee and biscuits.

RAMBLERS WALK: Horner Village CP 11am, Webbers Post-Stoke Pero, 6 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

BIDEFORD FRIENDS: Social gathering at The Burton Art Gallery, 2pm, all welcome, this week, 'letters to the paper'.

CRAFT MARKET: Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! 10am-3pm, plus Appledore RNLI tombola, free entry, dogs welcome.

INSTOW WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Sandhills entrance 11am, all welcome, more info 01271 860780.