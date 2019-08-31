A quartet will be led by guitarist Rob Luft and saxophonist Dave O'Higgins.

They will concentrate on the on the earlier stages of John Coltrane's musical journey and will play some of the more rarely heard compositions of Thelonious Monk.

Rob Luft won the Kenny Wheeler prize in 2018 and Dave O'Higgins has played with the worlds finest and has been praised by The Observer.

Completing the fine quartet will be Irish organist Scott Flanigan and American drummer Rod Youngs.

The band will play in respect of the musician's lineage while putting their own individual mark on it.

The gig will start at 8.30pm and entry is free. There will be a collection for the band.

Meal bookings can be planned by calling The Beaver on 01237 474822.

To find out more information visit www.facebook.com/NorthDevonJazzClub .