The annual show presented by the regions scouting and guiding groups begins a four day run on Wednesday, February 20 and continues at 7.15pm nightly up to Saturday, February 23. Audiences can expect a fast-moving show with song, dance, music and laughter for all the family. The performers are young people and adults who perform musical items using popular music, linked together with some comedy sketches and a few surprises. The aim is to give the young people the opportunity to develop theatre skills, build in confidence, perform on a professional stage and support their personal development on their journey to become confident young adults. This years show also marks the 25th and final stint as producer for Martin Bray, who announced he would be stepping down in January. He said: I decided after all those years it was time to move on and give others the opportunity to take the show forward in future years. I will miss it a lot but know this is the right decision especially as well as those 25 years Ive had a further 10 years in the show, including joining rehearsals in September 1979 as a 13-year-old scout to perform in the very first show in February 1980. What pride I have in knowing Ive played a small part in their development to become great young adults. They are a credit to the young people of North Devon. Tickets are on sale from the Queens Theatre on 01271 316063 or visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .