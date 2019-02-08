The 1980 cast of the Gang Show, with current producer Martin Bray centre stage in the third row as a 13 year old Scout. The 1980 cast of the Gang Show, with current producer Martin Bray centre stage in the third row as a 13 year old Scout.

The annual show presented by the regions scouting and guiding groups begins a four day run on Wednesday, February 20 and continues at 7.15pm nightly up to Saturday, February 23.

Audiences can expect a fast-moving show with song, dance, music and laughter for all the family.

The performers are young people and adults who perform musical items using popular music, linked together with some comedy sketches and a few surprises.

The aim is to give the young people the opportunity to develop theatre skills, build in confidence, perform on a professional stage and support their personal development on their journey to become confident young adults.

The 1980 cast of the Gang Show, with current producer Martin Bray centre stage in the third row as a 13 year old Scout. The 1980 cast of the Gang Show, with current producer Martin Bray centre stage in the third row as a 13 year old Scout.

This year’s show also marks the 25th and final stint as producer for Martin Bray, who announced he would be stepping down in January.

He said: “I decided after all those years it was time to move on and give others the opportunity to take the show forward in future years.

“I will miss it a lot but know this is the right decision especially as well as those 25 years I’ve had a further 10 years in the show, including joining rehearsals in September 1979 as a 13-year-old scout to perform in the very first show in February 1980.

“What pride I have in knowing I’ve played a small part in their development to become great young adults. They are a credit to the young people of North Devon.”

The North Devon Gang Show celebrates its 40th birthday show at the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple from February 20-23. Picture: Graham Hobbs The North Devon Gang Show celebrates its 40th birthday show at the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple from February 20-23. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Tickets are on sale from the Queen’s Theatre on 01271 316063 or visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .

The North Devon Gang Show celebrates its 40th birthday show at the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple from February 20-23. Picture: Graham Hobbs The North Devon Gang Show celebrates its 40th birthday show at the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple from February 20-23. Picture: Graham Hobbs