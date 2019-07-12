North Devon Firefly Otherworldly Fayre and Ball organisers Nigel and Babz do their bit to promote this Saturday's event. Picture: Contributed North Devon Firefly Otherworldly Fayre and Ball organisers Nigel and Babz do their bit to promote this Saturday's event. Picture: Contributed

The event, in Higher Clovelly, on Saturday, July 13, will be extra special as it features a pirate book launch in the daytime at the Fayre, with storytelling by the author Pam Vince,who is otherwise known as Cpt'n Blackheart's sorceress Bertha from Brixham, and books signed by the Cpt'n, who illustrated The Magical Adventures of Cpt'n Blackheart himself, and his sorceress.

The whole event has a Caribbean feel, and the dress theme is pirates, mermaids, and wenches. Entry to the Fayre, from noon to 5pm, is free, and as well as several acoustic music acts and workshops, including bubbles and hula-hooping.

There will be numerous craft stalls, selling jewellery, clothing and other adornments suitable for the Best Dressed Otherworldly Competition with heaps of prizes to be awarded by the Cpt'n himself at the ball in the evening, as well as natural cosmetics not tested on animals, Pixiephonic's One Love Toadstool Tent, candles, henna tattoos, facepainting, readings, pyrography, hairwraps, paintings, and magical crafts.

The Fayre will end with the very colourful Caribbean Fiesta dancers with tribal drumming.

The bar opens at 2pm this summer, and there is space for more camping (tents) at £7 per night. Dogs (except for assistance dogs) are not allowed at the event, and no smoking in the hall.

The Otherworldly Ball commences at 6pm, with the Best Dressed Otherworldly Awards, including entry to The Gnome Reserve and Milky Way, and jewellery from Elven Rose Design in Romania.

Entry to the ball is just £7 adult, £3 child, aged 5 to 15, for entertainment until midnight, with samba drumming, bellydancing, fire acts, and several bands, with TigerBalm headlining.

Other musical acts are Pixiephonic, Malachite, Shannon Amy Lewis, and Livia Pye and Her Elementals.

Gruffy The Gnome, from North Devon Firefly events said: "This is the seventh otherworldly event that Babz and myself have organized, six of these at Clovelly Hall, and this has got to be the biggest and most exciting yet."

Co-organizer Babz says: "Don't miss out on the amazing prizes to be won in the Best Dressed Otherworldly Competition, and arrive in your very best fineries.

"All proceeds go to Clovelly Parish Hall for future renovation and improvement works at the hall. Recently, new swings were bought for the children's playground, and much work has been done on replacing ceilings and improving the bar area.

"We are hugely grateful to all of our sponsors, mostly local, who enable these events to take place.

North Devon Firefly may be found on Facebook, as North Devon Firefly Otherworldly Fundraising Fayres and Balls, also on Twitter and Instagram.