The walks will give everyone a chance to enjoy the magical winter landscapes in good company, meet new friends and unwind after the hectic days before the big day.

North Devon Group chairman Joan Long said: "Our group will be hosting five walks between Saturday, December 21 and January 4.

"I would like to take this opportunity to invite anyone to join us for a free walk. While improving their health by walking off that extra mince pie people can start to make new friends, to unwind and find out more about what Ramblers can do for them.

"All walks will be led by one of our friendly members. Our group offers almost one hundred walks throughout the year for members and has hosted a Christmas festival for over thirty years, so I would encourage non-members to give us a go."

Walks include the Tarka Trail, Yarnscombe, Tawstock and Woody Bay to Hunters Inn.

To find out more, call 01271 376274 or visit www.ramblers.org.uk/north-devon .