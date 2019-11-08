FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

DOG LEG: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

BIDEFORD MEN'S SHED: Group meets weekly at the Bideford Sustainability Group hut at Springfield on the Tarka Trail, 10.30am, new members welcome, more info Gordon on 01237 478327.

BINGO: Every week, for North Devon Hospice, at Northam Leisure Centre, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

ENGLISH FOLK DANCING: Northam Hall, 8-10pm, all ages and ability levels welcome, more info 01237 476632.

COMCERT: Barnstaple Ladies Choir at Christchurch, Bear Street, Barnstaple, 7pm, for Go North Devon.

LUNDY ART GROUP: Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10am-1pm, new members always welcome.

TALK: 'Devon's Harvest Mice', a Devon Wildlife Trust event, the Castle Centre, Barnstaple, 7 for 7.30pm, all welcome, entry donation £3, children free.

GET TOGETHER: For people living with or affected by motor neurone disease, North Devon Hospice, Deer Park, Barnstaple, 2-4pm, help with transport available, more info from Kerry on 0345 375 1844 or Jo 0345 375 1839.

QUIZ NIGHT: St John's Garden Centre, Barnstaple, for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, 7 for 7.30pm, entry £6 inc refreshments, plus draw and bar available.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

THE JUKES: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: Social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-12.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

CAR BOOT SALE: Landkey Showground, (facing golf club), every Saturday 1-4pm, all sellers £7, more info 07802 176993.

RAMBLERS WALK: Ilfracombe Torrs NT CP, 10.30am, Lee bay by coast path. Return inland, 9 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

TAW & TORRIDGE EMBROIDERERS' GROUP: Sticklepath Methodist Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-3pm, why not come and join us for a free taster, info 01237 421341 or 01271 812995.

NEW LOOK BINGO: 1-2-3 lines every game, Northam Leisure Centre (bottom hall), for ND Intensive Care, doors noon, eyes down 2.15pm, all in 310, last flyer £70, with Chunky, Barb & Sylvia, all welcome.

CROSSPATCH QUILTING GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-4pm. New members always welcome, info 01271 321538.

WHIST DRIVE: Kentisbury & Trentishoe Village Hall, 7.45pm, for St Thomas's Church funds, all welcome.

BINGO: Combe Martin Bowling Club, Kingston Avenue, 7pm.

SHAMMICK ACOUSTIC: Open music night at the Pack o' Cards, Combe Martin, from 8pm, all welcome.

JUMBLE SALE: Northam Hall, 2pm, entry 30p, for Northam Twinning Association.

BIG BREAKFAST: The Vivian Moon Centre, Braunton, hosted by Braunton Rotary for Children's Hospice South West, 9am-noon, various stalls and raffle, all welcome, more info 01271 812121.

NOVEMBER FAYRE: Braunton Parish Hall, 10am-noon, cakes, gifts, crafts, bric-a-brac, tombola, 100 square, raffle and refreshments, all welcome.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Please note: Some usual events may be changed due to Remembrance services.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: Short afternoon service at St Thomas's Church, Kentisbury, bells form 4.30pm, service 5pm.

REMEMBRANCE COMBE MARTIN: Parade sets off from coach park (Pack o' Cards) 9.55am, 10.15am service at parish church, 10.50am Act of Remembrance at war memorial.

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 11am Service of Remembrance; Plus Remembrance services at the following venues and times. St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am; St Andrew, Alwington, 10.45am; All Saints, Clovelly, 10.45am; St Nectan, Hartland, 10.45am plus 2.30pm service; St James, Parkham, 10.45am; All Hallows, Woolsery, 10.45am; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 10.50am; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11am; St Swithun, Littleham, 11am.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am Parish Eucharist, St Brannock's; Morning Worship, Christ Church, 9.45am, all welcome.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

BIDEFORD QUAKER MEETING: Ethelwynne Brown Close, Bideford, EX39 4RH, weekly at 10.30am.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, dual carriageway between Pottington and Ashford, every Sunday, sellers & cars £7, vans and trailers extra, more info 07802 176993.

BINGO: Appledore Social Club, weekly, 7.30pm.

OUR SUNDAY QUIZ: For North Devon Cancer Care, now at Appledore Social Club, 7.30pm, every Sunday (excluding bank holiday weekends), teams of two to six, members £3, non-members £4, to book a table call 01237 473798.

MY BOY JACK: Combe Martin Village Hall, based on Rudyard Kipling's tribute to his son, with Up Close Theatre, 7.30pm, tickets from Combe Martin Community Shop.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, training band 6-6.40pm, junior band 6.45-7.30pm, senior band 7.45-9.30pm, more info 01237 475653.

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 07812 753361 or 01271 883306, or visit www.brauntoncameraclub.co.uk

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

ART EXHIBITION: Work by artists Fiona Matthews, Gill Jones and Daun Marshall at Joy Street Podiatrists, paintings, print making and sculpture, available to view Monday to Friday until November.

TIDDLERS 'N' TODDLERS GROUP: Tawstock Village Hall, all ages welcome, 9-11am, homemade snacks and refreshments provided, info 07890 046033/07368 422791.

FREMINGTON BINGO: The Parish Hall, eyes down 7.30pm, for local charities, all welcome.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

BRAUNTON LIFE DRAWING: Kind Studio, 3 Velator Way, along from gym behind Tesco, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Chris Kenward, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

HEADWAY NORTH DEVON: Social drop in for those affected by head injuries or their families, the Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, Barnstaple, 10.30am-3.30pm, a chance to get together, share experiences and chat to volunteers who can offer advice and support, just drop in, info 07971 174960.

SINGALONG-A-LIBRARY: Barnstaple Library, a group for anyone who wants to sing for fun, every second Tuesday, 2-3.30pm, more info 01271 388593.

TORRIDGE TUESDAYS: A group which meets in central Bideford, to socialise, host speakers, craft & fundraise, second Tuesday of each month, 7-9pm, all welcome, call Ruth on 07977 184897 for info.

BARNSTAPLE UKULELE GROUP: The Corner House, Joy Street, 7.30-9.30pm, any standard welcome, very friendly, informal club, more info on 07876 028331.

WESTWARD HO! WALK: Meet at green below bus stop on Nelson Road, with Torridge Walk & talk, three miles, all welcome, 10.30am, info 01237 421528.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

CASH BINGO: Appledore Community Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Christ Church, Barnstaple, join us 7.30pm, call Jenny on 07968 109378 or Maureen on 01271 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

MIDWEEK WORSHIP: Christ Church, Braunton, 10.15am, followed by coffee and biscuits.

BIDEFORD RAILWAY HERITAGE CENTRE: Volunteer working parties meet every Wednesday at Bideford Station, for more information call 07854 590503.

LAUGHING & CRAFTING: Sessions at Bideford Sea Cadets Hall, every Wednesday, 1-4pm, £5, info email seagullshirlet@live.co.uk

RAMBLERS WALK: Landkey CP behind Castle Inn, 10.30am, Bradninch-Gunn-Birch, 6 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

NORTH DEVON ARTS MEETING: Queen Anne's, The Strand, Barnstaple, free to members, non members welcome at small charge, supper from 7pm, must be booked in advance on 01271 850262.

BARNSTAPLE BLOOMERS: WI meeting, now at Baptist Church Hall, Boutport Street, 6-8pm, new members welcome, info Maggie 01271 378773.

INSTOW WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Sandhills entrance 11am, more info 01271 860780.

BIDEFORD FRIENDS: Social group get together at Burton Art Gallery, 2pm, this week, talk on Cambodia and Thailand with Karin Hewlett, all welcome, info 01237 473877.

TALK: 'Unforgettable characters from 50 years at sea' with Captain Lance Smith, Appledore Men's Group, Appledore Library events room, 7.30pm, all welcome, info Frank on 01237 425247 or email appledoremensgroup@gmail.com