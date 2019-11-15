THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

LUNCH CLUB: The Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, 12.30-2.30pm, every week, info 01237 478734.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Every Thursday and Tuesday, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Westward Ho! friendly club, 6.45pm start, more info 01237 470990.

FEEL BETTER WITH A BOOK: Reading group with a difference, Ilfracombe Library 10-11.30am, listen to stories & poems read aloud, share your thoughts with others, no reading required

BIDEFORD WALK: Along Tarka Trail, meet every Thursday at Clarence Wharf car park, part of Torridge Walk & Talk (Walking for Health), all welcome, more info Steve 01237 421528.

HEALING: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7-8pm.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, senior band 7.45-9.30pm, more info 01237 475653.

FREMINGTON SINGERS: Fremington Methodist Church, Old School Lane, doors 7.30pm, £5, info 01271 268094.

TARKA VALLEY RAILWAY: Volunteers meet every Thursday at Torrington Station, aka The Puffing Billy, for restoration & track laying, new members welcome, info 07881 905260.

BEFRIENDERS: Weekly activity afternoon for the over 65s, Tyrrell Hospital, Ilfracombe, 2.30-4pm, enjoy a craft or learn something new, plus hot drinks & tea cakes.

BARNSTAPLE CAMERA CLUB: Winter programme, meets weekly, Methodist Church Hall, Rhododendron Avenue, 7.30pm, info www.barnstaplecameraclub.co.uk.

SOUTH MOLTON COUNTRY PANNIER MARKET: 9am-2pm.

ART GROUP: Art for Leisure & Pleasure, weekly drop-in, 1.30-4pm, St John's Community Centre (next to Whiddon Valley Tesco) Barnstaple, info 07964 250436.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from High Bickington, Beaford, Dolton, Dowland, Petrockstowe, Peters Marland & Merton, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: Needed to help at Westward Ho! promenade, alternate Thursday and Friday mornings, no specialist knowledge needed, call Pat on 01237 459081 for info.

NEW LOOK BINGO: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, all cash prizes, eyes down 7.15pm, Chunky is your caller, all welcome.

NDADA CHOIR: A singing circle in aid of those affected by domestic abuse, first meeting at re:love store, Boutport Street, Barnstaple, 6-7pm, all are welcome.

ART GROUP: Small social art group, meets Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, 10am-noon, weekly, now seeking new members, all welcome, for info call John Hunt on 01271 371658.

NORTHAM MEN'S FORUM: Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 10.15am-noon, talk 'Marylebone Cricket Club' with Roger Hill, info Mike 01237 459324.

YOGA: All levels welcome, 9-10.15am Meadow Pavilion, South Street, Woolacombe; 6.30-7.30pm Meraki, South Street, Woolacombe, info 07340 529328, booking essential.

MOTORCYCLE CLUB: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, in skittle alley.

NORTHAM WI MEETING: Methodist Hall, Northam, second Thursday of each month, new members and guests very welcome, 7pm.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

TWO N SAX: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

BIDEFORD MEN'S SHED: Group meets weekly at the Bideford Sustainability Group hut at Springfield on the Tarka Trail, 10.30am, new members welcome, more info Gordon on 01237 478327.

BINGO: Every week, for North Devon Hospice, at Northam Leisure Centre, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

ENGLISH FOLK DANCING: Northam Hall, 8-10pm, all ages and ability levels welcome, more info 01237 476632.

REMINISCENCE CAFÉ: Northam Hall, 10am-12pm, info 01237 459337, every third Friday.

RNLI QUIZ & SUPPER: Appledore Community Hall, 7 for 7.30pm, teams of six if possible, entry £8 including hot supper and nibbles, plus licensed bar and grand raffle, to book call Pat 01271 346560 or Sandy 01271 861291.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

RESCUE REMEDY: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: Social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-12.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

CAR BOOT SALE: Landkey Showground, (facing golf club), every Saturday 1-4pm, all sellers £7, more info 07802 176993.

DEVON FAMILY HISTORY SOCIETY: North Devon Branch meeting, Pollyfield, Bideford, 2-4pm, info on 01237 451305.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Northam top hall, for local charities, doors 11.45am, eyes down 2.15, last flyer £200 guaranteed, all welcome.

RAMBLERS WALK: Woolsery VH CP, 10.30am, Woolsery-Bucks Cross-Bucks Mills, 6.5 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

FARMERS MARKET: Combe Martin Village Hall, 9.30am-noon.

THE BIG QUIZ NIGHT: St Peter ad Vincula Church Hall, Combe Martin, 7.30pm, teams of four or join a team on the night, minimum donation £5 per team, BYOD, part of giant quiz involving churches across the country, for the Tearfund fighting poverty.

LIVE MUSIC: Big Al and the Wild Strawberries, Appledore Social Club, 9pm, entry £1.50 (temporary membership) or £5 until March, music and events weekly.

CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: With Braunton Ladies Handbell Ringers, Mariners Close, 10am-noon, supporting Over & Above hospital charity, all welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: St James Church, Swimbridge, 10-11.45am, cakes, bric-a-brac, books, Christmas draw, tea & coffee, all welcome.

PILTON CHRISTMAS MARKET: Pilton Church Hall, 10am-4pm, lots of stalls, including crafts, decorations and cards, refreshments and cakes.

BRAUNTON FC ABILITY: Free football for anyone with a disability, Braunton Academy astro turf pitch, 11am-noon, more info Mel on 07764 767955.

WINTER FAIR: Christ Church, Bear Street, Barnstaple, 9am-12.30pm, stalls, refreshments, raffle and games, all welcome.

AUTUMN FAYRE: Alwington Village Hall, 11.30am-2.30pm, stalls, cakes, produce, Christmas gifts, cards and crafts, books, tombola, raffle, plus homemade soup & roll £2, pasties £2, cakes, tea & coffee, proceeds to Alwington Church, all welcome.

BIG BREAKFAST: Woolsery Junior FC, at Woolsery Hall, 9.30am-12.30pm, all welcome, all proceeds to the football club.

COFFEE MORNING: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Atlantic Way, Westward Ho! 10am-noon, bric-a-brac, books, raffle, cakes, tombola, etc, entry £2 including coffee & mince pie, all welcome.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8/10am Holy Communion,4pm Explore Together, 7pm Taize; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Holy Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am All Age Service; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am chapel; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 10am chapel; St Nectan, Hartland, 10am breakfast service in chapel; St Andrew, Alwington, 11am

Morning Prayer (BCP); All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Holy Communion; St James, Parkham, 11am Holy Communion; St Swithun, Littleham, 11.10am Morning Praise.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am Parish Eucharist, St Brannock's; Morning Worship, Christ Church, 9.45am, all welcome.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

BIDEFORD QUAKER MEETING: Ethelwynne Brown Close, Bideford, EX39 4RH, weekly at 10.30am.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, dual carriageway between Pottington and Ashford, every Sunday, sellers & cars £7, vans and trailers extra, more info 07802 176993.

BINGO: Appledore Social Club, weekly, 7.30pm.

OUR SUNDAY QUIZ: For North Devon Cancer Care, now at Appledore Social Club, 7.30pm, every Sunday (excluding bank holiday weekends), teams of two to six, members £3, non-members £4, to book a table call 01237 473798.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, doors 6pm, eyes down 7.15pm, for local charities.

TALK: 'Beast of the night, mainly bats and dormice' with Jan Whittingham, Cairn Conservation Carers event at The Lantern Centre, Ilfracombe, 2.30pm, no charge, refreshments, all welcome.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, training band 6-6.40pm, junior band 6.45-7.30pm, senior band 7.45-9.30pm, more info 01237 475653.

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 07812 753361 or 01271 883306, or visit www.brauntoncameraclub.co.uk

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

ART EXHIBITION: Work by artists Fiona Matthews, Gill Jones and Daun Marshall at Joy Street Podiatrists, paintings, print making and sculpture, available to view Monday to Friday until November.

TIDDLERS 'N' TODDLERS GROUP: Tawstock Village Hall, all ages welcome, 9-11am, homemade snacks and refreshments provided, info 07890 046033/07368 422791.

NORTH DEVON DIABETES: Support group, monthly meeting at Roundswell Community Hall, Barnstaple (next to Sainsbury's,) 10.30am, talk with diabetes nurse, all welcome, more info Rose 01271 371072 or Lyn 01769 572640.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

BRAUNTON LIFE DRAWING: Kind Studio, 3 Velator Way, along from gym behind Tesco, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Kalibre, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

HEADWAY NORTH DEVON: Social drop in for those affected by head injuries or their families, the Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, Barnstaple, 10.30am-3.30pm, a chance to get together, share experiences and chat to volunteers who can offer advice and support, just drop in, info 07971 174960.

MUSICAL MEMORIES: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, for people with Alzheimer's/memory problems & their carers, first & third Tues of the month, 2-4pm, free parking, all welcome, more info 01271 863944 or 882927.

TALK: 'The Ipplepen Excavations' with Prof Steve Rippon from Exeter University, hosted by North Devon Archaeological Society, the Castle Centre, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, visitor charge £2.50.

CONCERT: With Tony Stace, Bideford Keyboard & Organ Club, Methodist Church Hall, high Street, 7.30pm, adm 34 members, £6 visitors.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Dartington Crystal car park, 10.30am, all welcome, more info 01237 421528.

TRADITIONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band from 7.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

CASH BINGO: Appledore Community Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Christ Church, Barnstaple, join us 7.30pm, call Jenny on 07968 109378 or Maureen on 01271 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

MIDWEEK WORSHIP: Christ Church, Braunton, 10.15am, followed by coffee and biscuits.

BIDEFORD RAILWAY HERITAGE CENTRE: Volunteer working parties meet every Wednesday at Bideford Station, for more information call 07854 590503.

LAUGHING & CRAFTING: Sessions at Bideford Sea Cadets Hall, every Wednesday, 1-4pm, £5, info email seagullshirlet@live.co.uk

RAMBLERS WALK: Nice&Easy Hillsford Bridge NT CP, 10.30am, Hoar Oak Water-Watersmeet-Ash Bridge, 4 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

LATIN ROUTES EVENT: Discover what South America has to offer, St Brannocks Rooms, Braunton, with Braunton Travel, raising funds for Devon Air Ambulance, 1.30-3.30pm, enjoy afternoon tea and hear more about the continent, £2 entry, charity raffle, tickets from 01271 816023 or the South Street shop.

AGM: Landkey Horticultural Society, Landkey Village Hall, 7.30pm, all welcome, go along and have your say.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet New Inn car park, 11am, all welcome, more info 01271 860780.