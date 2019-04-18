What's worth getting up for this Easter in North Devon? Picture: Getty What's worth getting up for this Easter in North Devon? Picture: Getty

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

LUNCH CLUB: The Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, 12.30-2.30pm, every week, info 01237 478734.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Every Thursday and Tuesday, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Westward Ho! friendly club, 6.45pm start, more info 01237 470990.

FEEL BETTER WITH A BOOK: Reading group with a difference, Ilfracombe Library 10-11.30am, listen to stories & poems read aloud, share your thoughts with others, no reading required

BIDEFORD WALK: Along Tarka Trail, meet every Thursday at Clarence Wharf car park, part of Torridge Walk & Talk (Walking for Health), all welcome, more info Steve 01237 421528.

HEALING: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7-8pm.

FREMINGTON SINGERS: Fremington Methodist Church, Old School Lane, doors 7.30pm, £5, info 01271 268094.

TARKA VALLEY RAILWAY: Volunteers meet every Thursday at Torrington Station, aka The Puffing Billy, for restoration & track laying, new members welcome, info 07881 905260.

BEFRIENDERS: Weekly activity afternoon for the over 65s, Tyrrell Hospital, Ilfracombe, 2.30-4pm, enjoy a craft or learn something new, plus hot drinks & tea cakes.

BARNSTAPLE CAMERA CLUB: Winter programme, every Thursday 7.15pm, Methodist Church Hall, Rhododendron Avenue, Sticklepath, see www.barnstaplecameraclub.co.uk for details or call 01271 343789..

SOUTH MOLTON COUNTRY PANNIER MARKET: 9am-2pm.

ART GROUP: Art for Leisure & Pleasure, weekly drop-in, 1.30-4pm, St John's Community Centre (next to Whiddon Valley Tesco) Barnstaple, info 07964 250436.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from High Bickington, Beaford, Dolton, Dowland, Petrockstowe, Peters Marland & Merton, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: Needed to help at Westward Ho! promenade, alternate Thursday and Friday mornings, no specialist knowledge needed, call Pat on 01237 459081 for info.

NEW LOOK BINGO: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, all cash prizes, eyes down 7.15pm, Chunky is your caller, all welcome.

NORTHAM MEN'S FORUM: Methodist Church hall, Cross Street, 10.15am-noon, 'Any Questions?' with the panel, info Eric on 01237 478123.

NDADA CHOIR: A singing circle in aid of those affected by domestic abuse, first meeting at re:love store, Boutport Street, Barnstaple, 6-7pm, all are welcome.

APRIL SHOWCASE: Earth Tones ceramics by Patia Davis and paintings by Janis Glover, at the Jill Rousseau Gallery, Cooper Street, Bideford, until April 27.

EASTER CHICK HUNT: Clovelly, children receive map on village entry, spot at least 10 chicks to win an Easter egg and a bigger prize if you find all 15, runs until April 22.

SOCIAL GROUP: Informal get together for people with hearing impairment, the See Hear Centre, 19a Alexandra Road, Barnstaple, 2pm, third Thursday each month, all welcome, info 01271 373236.

SERVICES: Maundy Thursday. St Mary's Church, Bideford, 7pm Holy Communion with foot washing and prayer vigil until 10pm; St Swithun, Littleham, Holy Communion with foot washing and prayer vigil until 10pm; All Hallows, Woolsery, 7pm agape with bring-and-share supper; St Brannock's, Braunton, 7.30pm, Sung Eucharist of the Last Supper, 7.30pm, processions, watch of Prayer.

SPRINGTIME CHILDREN'S CRAFTS: Barnstaple Library, 10am-noon, for all ages, just drop in.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

BOWLS: Appledore Short Mat Bowling Club, weekly at Appledore Community Hall, 2pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

OLD NO 7: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

SOUTH MOLTON BIG SING: Accompanied by a choir of more than 80 voices, presents Stainer's Crucifixion at Christ Church, Barnstaple, fundraiser for North Devon Hospice; entry £5 at the door.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 9.30am Walk of Witness from Pollyfield Centre, 11.45am United Christians Together Service, 2–3pm Meditation on the Cross; St Nectan, Hartland, 11.30am short service in Methodist Church followed by Walk of Witness to the Square; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 10.30am Walk of Witness from Chopes Bridge, noon Holy Communion; St John, Hartland, noon Easter Service; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 1.30pm Reflections; St George, Monkleigh, 2-3pm Easter Vigil; All Hallows, Woolsery, 7pm Meditation in Chapel; St Brannock's Braunton, 10.30am Stations of the Cross, 2pm Liturgy of the Day.

CRUCIFIXION: Stainer's musical work presented by Ilfracombe Churches Together Augmented Choir, Emmanuel Church, Ilfracombe, 7.30pm, retiring collection, all welcome.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

COFFEE MORNING: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington, for the League of Friends Barnstaple Hospital, 10am-noon, all welcome.

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Northam Square Hall, 7pm, new players welcome, £1.50 to include tea and a happy evening.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

PETER BRUNTNELL: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: New social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-1.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

RAMBLERS WALK: Fairview CP Barnstaple, 10.30am, Discover some of Pilton's history, 2 hours. miles, Info: 01271 376274/07720 203727.

DEVON FAMILY HISTORY SOCIETY: North Devon Branch meeting, Pollyfield, Bideford, 2-4pm, info on 01237 451305. CHUNKY'S EASTER BINGO: Northam (top hall), for local charities, doors noon, eyes down 2.15, last flyer £300, all welcome.

EASTER EVE SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8pm Easter Eve Vigil; St Brannock's, Braunton, Easter Vigil and First Mass of Easter 9pm, followed by bubbly and cake.

WASTELAND: Live music at The London Inn, Braunton, 10pm.

MOVIE NIGHT: Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 7pm, popcorn, hotdogs and drinks, all free, more info 01805 603314.

COFFEE & CRAFTS: Coffee morning & children's crafts, Barnstaple Library, 10am-noon, with the Library Friends, just drop in.

FARMERS MARKET: Combe Martin Village Hall, 9.30am-noon.

EASTER MARKET: Braunton Parish Hall, 9.30am-12.30pm, local crafts, farm produce, more than 20 stalls.

CHARITY DANCE: Goodleigh Village Hall, dancing to Bett 7.30-11.30pm, bring-and-share supper, raffle, adm £3.50, all welcome.

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

BINGO & QUIZ NIGHT: First In, Last Out, Clovelly Road, Bideford. Eyes down 4pm, quiz night with jackpot 8pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, 1-4pm, info 07802 176993.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD EASTER SERVICES: St Mary's Church, 6am Sunrise Communion, Pollyfield Centre, 8am Easter Communion, 10am Easter Communion; St Nectan, Hartland, 6am Sunrise Service above Warren Cliffs, 11am Holy Communion; St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am Parish Communion; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Parish Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am Holy Communion; St Mary's & St Benedict's, Buckland Brewer, 10am Holy Communion; St Andrew's, Alwington, 11am Holy Communion; St Anne's, Bucks Mills, 11am Holy Communion; St James, Parkham, 11am, Holy Communion; St Swithun, Littleham, 11.10am Parish Communion; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11.15am Parish Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am Holy Communion; All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Holy Communion.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, Easter Eucharist with baptism, St Brannock's; Easter Eucharist, St Anne's, Saunton.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Our Sunday Quiz for North Devon Cancer Care, the Robins Nest, Bideford AFC, Kingsley Road, 8pm, £3 per player and teams of two to six, info 01237 473798.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Northam top hall, all cash prizes, £12 all in, last flyer £150, doors 5.45pm, eyes down 7.15pm, for local charities, every third Sunday.

EASTER ON THE BEACH: Combe Martin, with Christians Together, music, barbecue and children's games from 1pm, plus egg hunt.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 01271 379940 or visit www.quillstring.co.uk/bcc

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

EASTER BIBLE ADDRESS: And fellowship, Bethel church, The Quay, Appledore, 3.30 & 6pm, with tea in the interval, guest speaker, all welcome, info 01237 474466.

FREMINGTON BINGO: The Parish Hall, 7.30pm, for local charities, all welcome.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, 6.30pm beginners and Training Band. More info 01237 475653.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Gary Leonard, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

TRADITIONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band from 7.30pm.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Dartington Crystal car park 10.30am, all welcome, info 01237 421528.

DANCE CLUB: Goodleigh Village Hall, dancing to Bett & Audrey 7.30-10pm, adm £2.50, new members always welcome.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

RAMBLERS WALK: Call for starting point, 10.30am, Germansweek-Blagrove-Roadford Lake, 6 miles, Info: 01271 376274/07720 203727.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet New Inn car park 11am, all welcome, info 01271 860780.

BIDEFORD FRIENDS: Social get together at the Burton Art Gallery, 2-3.30pm, all very welcome, this week, musical bingo.

BRAUNTON CAEN MEMORY CAFÉ: Relaxed café for people with memory problems and their carers. Mariners Close, South Street, 2-4pm, hosted by Caen Rotary, all welcome, info 01271 814532.