THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

LUNCH CLUB: The Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, 12.30-2.30pm, every week, info 01237 478734.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Every Thursday and Tuesday, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Westward Ho! friendly club, 6.45pm start, more info 01237 470990.

FEEL BETTER WITH A BOOK: Reading group with a difference, Ilfracombe Library 10-11.30am, listen to stories & poems read aloud, share your thoughts with others, no reading required

BIDEFORD WALK: Along Tarka Trail, meet every Thursday at Clarence Wharf car park, part of Torridge Walk & Talk (Walking for Health), all welcome, more info Steve 01237 421528.

HEALING: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7-8pm.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, senior band 7.45-9.30pm, more info 01237 475653.

FREMINGTON SINGERS: Fremington Methodist Church, Old School Lane, doors 7.30pm, £5, info 01271 268094.

TARKA VALLEY RAILWAY: Volunteers meet every Thursday at Torrington Station, aka The Puffing Billy, for restoration & track laying, new members welcome, info 07881 905260.

BEFRIENDERS: Weekly activity afternoon for the over 65s, Tyrrell Hospital, Ilfracombe, 2.30-4pm, enjoy a craft or learn something new, plus hot drinks & tea cakes.

BARNSTAPLE CAMERA CLUB: Summer walks programme every Thursday 6pm meet. See www.barnstaplecameraclub.co.uk or Facebook page for details or call 01271 343789.

SOUTH MOLTON COUNTRY PANNIER MARKET: 9am-2pm.

ART GROUP: Art for Leisure & Pleasure, weekly drop-in, 1.30-4pm, St John's Community Centre (next to Whiddon Valley Tesco) Barnstaple, info 07964 250436.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from High Bickington, Beaford, Dolton, Dowland, Petrockstowe, Peters Marland & Merton, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: Needed to help at Westward Ho! promenade, alternate Thursday and Friday mornings, no specialist knowledge needed, call Pat on 01237 459081 for info.

NEW LOOK BINGO: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, all cash prizes, eyes down 7.15pm, Chunky is your caller, all welcome.

NDADA CHOIR: A singing circle in aid of those affected by domestic abuse, first meeting at re:love store, Boutport Street, Barnstaple, 6-7pm, all are welcome.

ART GROUP: Small social art group, meets Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, 10am-noon, weekly, now seeking new members, all welcome, for info call John Hunt on 01271 371658.

SUMMER CONCERT: With Bideford Town Band on Westward Ho! Green, in Baptist Church if wet, 7.30pm.

PRE-SHOW MEETING: Barnstaple & District Horticultural Society, St John's Garden Centre, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01271 342390.

SPACE CATS: Interactive sensory theatre show for under eights and their adults, with Boo-to-a-Goose Theatre, Barnstaple Library, 10.30-11.30am, book at library on 01271 318780.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

CELTIC STORM: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

COFFEE MORNING: Weekly at Barnstaple Parish Church (behind High Street), 10am-noon, for church funds.

LUNDY ART GROUP: Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10am-1pm, new members always welcome.

ANNUAL ART EXHIBITION: Braunton Art Group, showcase and sale of work, runs until Monday, Vivian Moon Centre, Chaloners Road, open 10.30am-4.30pm (Sun 11am-3.30pm), all welcome.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

BASIL'S BALLS UP BAND: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: Social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-1.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

CAR BOOT SALE: Landkey Showground, (facing golf club), every Saturday 1-4pm, all sellers £7, more info 07802 176993.

KARAOKE: Appledore Social Club, 8pm, entry £1.50 or full yearly membership £7.50, all welcome.

LANDMARK GIN, BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Landmark Theatre, live music every day until Monday, beers, food, children's entertainment, 70s show (ticket charge), festival free, fancy dress optional. Saturday includes Sam Dowden 2pm, Rakes Adrift 4pm. Find it on Facebook.

RAKES ADRIFT: The George & Dragon, Ilfracombe, folk fun from 9pm.

ILFRACOMBE BATS & BUGS WEEKEND: With the Cairn Conservation Carers, 8pm walk along the railway track observing bats, meet walks notice board, Cairn Road.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, eyes down 2.15pm, for Devon Air Ambulance.

BISHOPS TAWTON FUN DAY: The village playing field, 3-5pm, games, raffle, cakes, cream teas and the Great Duck Race, free entry, for new equipment for the village playground.

Appledore ART EXHIBITION: Showcase of work by Lundy Art Group, Blue Lights Hall, Vernons Lane, runs until Monday, open 10.30am-4.30pm daily, free entry, all welcome.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8 & 10am Holy Communion, 7pm Word & Worship; St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am Morning Praise; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Holy Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am Family Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am chapel; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 10am chapel; St Andrew, Alwington, 11am Holy Communion; St Anne, Bucks Mills, 11am Morning Worship; All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am Holy Communion; St James, Parkham, 11am Morning Worship; St Swithun, Littleham, 11.10am Holy Communion.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, St Brannock's; Morning Worship, Christ Church, 9.45am, all welcome.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

TORRINGTON CAR BOOT SALE: Torrington Commons, the Old Bowling Green, every Sunday until end September, sellers from 7.30am, buyers 8am-1pm, £5 a pitch, free parking for buyers.

BIDEFORD QUAKER MEETING: Ethelwynne Brown Close, Bideford, EX39 4RH, weekly at 10.30am.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, dual carriageway between Pottington and Ashford, every Sunday, sellers & cars £7, vans and trailers extra, more info 07802 176993.

BINGO: Appledore Social Club, weekly, 7.30pm.

OUR SUNDAY QUIZ: For North Devon Cancer Care, now at Appledore Social Club, 7.30pm, every Sunday (excluding bank holiday weekends), teams of two to six, members £3, non-members £4, to book a table call 01237 473798.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Northam top hall, new venue, all cash prizes, £12 all in, last flyer £150, doors 5.45pm, eyes down 7.15pm, for local charities, every third Sunday.

RAMBLERS WALK: Lay-by close to Newton Farm 10.30am, Boscastle-Valency Valley-St Juliots church., 9 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

ILFRACOMBE BATS & BUGS WEEKEND: With the Cairn Conservation Carers, 9am Bug Hunt around Pal Meadow, meet walks notice board, Cairn Road.

BINGO: Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! eyes down 2.15pm, for Devon Air Ambulance.

SUMMER GARDEN PARTY: Eastleigh, East Street, South Molton, 2-4pm, afternoon tea, entertainment by vocalist Tamsin Ball, for Eastleigh Care Homes, all welcome.

LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS: Concert with Appledore Band, at Appledore Quay, 5pm onwards, in St Mary's Church if wet.

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

ST BRANNOCKS DUCK RACE: Bank holiday fun by St Brannocks Church, Braunton, pick your winner plus browse a wide range of stalls, from cakes and crafts to bric-a-brac, plus tombola, games of chance, mega raffle, historic church tours, refreshments, barbecue and much more, for info call 01271 813367.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, training band 6-6.40pm, junior band 6.45-7.30pm, senior band 7.45-9.30pm, more info 01237 475653.

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 07812 753361 or 01271 883306.

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

CLASSIC CAR & BIKE SHOW: Merry Harriers Garden Centre, 11am-4pm, plus bouncy castle and special visit from children's entertainer, for North Devon Hospice.

FREMINGTON BINGO: The Parish Hall, eyes down 7.30pm, for local charities.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Lainey West, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COFFEE MORNING: Barnstaple Parish Church, 10am-noon, for church funds, weekly, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

RAMBLERS WALK: Torrington Common top CP for bus 75 9.45am, Bus to Gibbins Cross. East Yarde-Peters Marland-Berry Cross-Stowford, 7 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Dartington Crystal car park 10.30am, all welcome, info 01237 421528.

TRADITIONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band from 7.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

OPEN DAY: Alwington Church, EX39 5DA, every Wednesday in August, 10.30am-3.30pm, teas & coffees available, all welcome.

MIDWEEK WORSHIP: Christ Church, Braunton, 10.15am, followed by coffee and biscuits.

BIDEFORD RAILWAY HERITAGE CENTRE: Volunteer working parties meet every Wednesday at Bideford Station, for more information call 07854 590503.

FREMINGTON GARDEN CLUB: Pre-show meeting at the Parish Hall, 7.30pm, talk 'The Bee Friendly Garden' with Neil Picket, all welcome.

BIDEFORD FRIENDS: Social group, meeting this week at the Sea Cadets hut, Victoria Park, 2pm, talk on occupational therapy, all welcome, info 01237 473877.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet New Inn car park 11am, all welcome, info 01271 860780.

SUMMER CRAFT MARKET: Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! 10am-3pm, free entry, lots of crafts to browse, all welcome.