The exhibition of work by the group’s wide array of members will open tomorrow (Thursday, April 4) with a private view at 6.30pm.

The Trinity Street gallery will be hosting an array of paintings, prints, ceramics, drawings and sculpture from NDA members during this month long show.

NDA is a long standing membership group formed to support rurally isolated artists and crafts people across the West Country.

Plus during the show it will be possible to meet some of the artists and go along to demonstrations and workshops.

NDA members are welcome to the Private View, but please RSVP to info@whitemoose.co.uk.

The gallery is open to the public Monday to Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 11am-3pm and entry is free.

For more information visit www.whitemoose.co.uk .