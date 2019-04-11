THURSDAY, APRIL 11

LUNCH CLUB: The Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, 12.30-2.30pm, every week, info 01237 478734.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Every Thursday and Tuesday, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Westward Ho! friendly club, 6.45pm start, more info 01237 470990.

FEEL BETTER WITH A BOOK: Reading group with a difference, Ilfracombe Library 10-11.30am, listen to stories & poems read aloud, share your thoughts with others, no reading required

BIDEFORD WALK: Along Tarka Trail, meet every Thursday at Clarence Wharf car park, part of Torridge Walk & Talk (Walking for Health), all welcome, more info Steve 01237 421528.

HEALING: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7-8pm.

FREMINGTON SINGERS: Fremington Methodist Church, Old School Lane, doors 7.30pm, £5, info 01271 268094.

TARKA VALLEY RAILWAY: Volunteers meet every Thursday at Torrington Station, aka The Puffing Billy, for restoration & track laying, new members welcome, info 07881 905260.

BEFRIENDERS: Weekly activity afternoon for the over 65s, Tyrrell Hospital, Ilfracombe, 2.30-4pm, enjoy a craft or learn something new, plus hot drinks & tea cakes.

BARNSTAPLE CAMERA CLUB: Winter programme, every Thursday 7.15pm, Methodist Church Hall, Rhododendron Avenue, Sticklepath, see www.barnstaplecameraclub.co.uk for details or call 01271 343789..

SOUTH MOLTON COUNTRY PANNIER MARKET: 9am-2pm.

ART GROUP: Art for Leisure & Pleasure, weekly drop-in, 1.30-4pm, St John’s Community Centre (next to Whiddon Valley Tesco) Barnstaple, info 07964 250436.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from High Bickington, Beaford, Dolton, Dowland, Petrockstowe, Peters Marland & Merton, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: Needed to help at Westward Ho! promenade, alternate Thursday and Friday mornings, no specialist knowledge needed, call Pat on 01237 459081 for info.

NEW LOOK BINGO: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, all cash prizes, eyes down 7.15pm, Chunky is your caller, all welcome.

NORTHAM MEN’S FORUM: Methodist Church hall, Cross Street, 10.15am-noon, ‘Tolpuddle martyrs’ with David Burgess, info Eric on 01237 478123.

NDADA CHOIR: A singing circle in aid of those affected by domestic abuse, first meeting at re:love store, Boutport Street, Barnstaple, 6-7pm, all are welcome.

AGM: RNLI Fundraising Guild for Appledore Lifeboat Station, 6pm, new committee members very welcome, why not come along and find out more?

APRIL SHOWCASE: Earth Tones ceramics by Patia Davis and paintings by Janis Glover, at the Jill Rousseau Gallery, Cooper Street, Bideford, until April 27.

EASTER CHICK HUNT: Clovelly, children receive map on village entry, spot at least 10 chicks to win an Easter egg and a bigger prize if you find all 15, runs until April 22.

NORTHAM WI MEETING: Methodist Hall, Northam, second Thursday of each month, new members and guests very welcome, 7pm.

NATURE TALES: Barnstaple Library, interactive family fun indoors and out, suitable for children of all ages, free but donations appreciated, 10am-4pm.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

BOWLS: Appledore Short Mat Bowling Club, weekly at Appledore Community Hall, 2pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

BACK BEAT: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

BINGO: West Buckland Village Hall, 7.30pm, bar, raffle, meat & food prizes, for East Buckland Church Window Fund, all welcome.

LUNDY ART GROUP: Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10am-1pm, new members always welcome.

POP UP SENSORY SESSION: Barnstaple Library, special session with local company Sensory Abilities, for children with sensory needs, free but please book at the library on 01271 318780.

EASTER CRAFT WORKSHOP: Combe Martin Library, 12.30-1.30pm, ages three to 10 years.

MEMBERS EVENING & AGM: Devon Wildlife Trust Barnstaple group, Castle Centre, Castle Street, following short AGM, displays and presentations about the work of the group, 7 for 7.30pm, all welcome, entry donation £3, children free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

COFFEE MORNING: St Peter’s Church Hall, Fremington, for the League of Friends Barnstaple Hospital, 10am-noon, all welcome.

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Northam Square Hall, 7pm, new players welcome, £1.50 to include tea and a happy evening.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

RUDH: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: New social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-1.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

EASTER BINGO: Intensive care new-look bingo, Northam Leisure Centre (bottom hall), last flyer £200, doors noon, eyes down 2015pm, with Chunky, Barb & Sylvia, all welcome.

DRESSING THE CHURCHYARD: St Margaret’s Church, Northam, come and lay flowers on the graves of your loved ones and friends, church open to all, 10am-1pm, for teas, coffees & cake.

CHARITY DANCE: Umberleigh Village Hall, dancing to Bett, 7.30-11.30pm, bring-and-share supper, raffle, all welcome, adm £3.50.

CROSSPATCH QUILTING GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-4pm, new members always welcome, info 01271 321538.

TAW & TORRIDGE EMBROIDERERS’ GROUP: Sticklepath Methodist Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-3pm, why not come and join us for a free taster, info 01237 421341 or 01271 812995.

BINGO: Combe Martin Bowling Club, Kingston Avenue, 7.30pm, all welcome.

EASTER WORKSHOPS: Barnstaple Library, Family Easter Basket Flowers Workshop 10.30am-12.30pm, make an arrangement to take away with Barnstaple Floral Art Club, tickets £5 inc materials and refreshments, suitable for age six-plus; Spring Flowers Worksop, for adults, 2-4pm, tickets £8, book at the library on 01271 318780.

DOLTON & DOWLAND SPRING FAIR: Dolton Village Hall, noon to 3pm, wide range of stalls from plants and crafts to food, plus hot drinks, cakes and light snacks, free entry, proceeds to upgrading the hall, for stalls call 01805 804108.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

BINGO & QUIZ NIGHT: First In, Last Out, Clovelly Road, Bideford. Eyes down 4pm, quiz night with jackpot 8pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, 1-4pm, info 07802 176993.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary’s Parish Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Palm Sunday procession from Kingsley statue, 10.30am All Age Service; St Andrew’s, Alwington, 9.30am Morning Worship; St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am Parish Communion; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Morning Praise; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am Holy Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am Morning Worship; St Mary’s & St Benedict’s, Buckland Brewer, 10am Morning Worship; St James, Parkham, 10am, Sunday breakfast; All Saints, Clovelly, Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am Holy Communion; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11.15am Parish Communion; St Swithun,

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, Palm Sunday Procession and Parish Eucharist, St Brannock’s.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Our Sunday Quiz for North Devon Cancer Care, the Robins Nest, Bideford AFC, Kingsley Road, 8pm, £3 per player and teams of two to six, info 01237 473798.

CRAFT FAIR: Hosted by Barnstaple Lions Club, Cedars Inn, Roundswell, 10am-3pm.

RAMBLERS WALK: Bel Tor Corner CP on the B3357, 11am, Ponsworthy-Smeaton Manor-Dr Blackall’s Drive., 11 miles, Info: 01271 376274/07720 203727.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 01271 379940 or visit www.quillstring.co.uk/bcc

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET’S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock’s Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

CRESCENT: Live jazz at North Devon Jazz Club, the Beaver Inn, Appledore, 8.30pm, trio led by top vibraphone player Jonny Mansfield, info 01237 421065.

NORTH DEVON DIABETES: Support group, Roundswell Community Hall, free admission, talk this month by specialist diabetes nurse, all welcome, info 01271 371072 or 01769 572640.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, 6.30pm beginners and Training Band. More info 01237 475653.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John’s Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY’S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter’s Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Tony of T&J, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

TALK: ‘Small finds in North Devon’, with Laura Burnett, a ND Archaeological Society event, Castle Centre, Castle Street, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, visitor entry £2.50 (members free), all welcome.

EASTER BINGO: Lovacott Village Hall, 7.30pm, chicken and Easter egg prizes, plus raffle, all welcome.

MUSICAL MEMORIES: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, for people with Alzheimer’s/memory problems & their carers, first & third Tues of the month, 2-4pm, free parking, all welcome, more info 01271 863944 or 882927.

APPLEDORE FOOD & CRAFT MARKET: St Mary’s Hall, 10.30am-3.30pm, lots of local crafts and gifts, lunches from noon from the Happy Café, free entry.

NATURE TALES: Barnstaple Library, interactive family fun indoors and out, suitable for children of all ages, free but donations appreciated, 10am-4pm.

CONCERT: Bideford Keyboard & Organ Club, with Rod Pooley, at the Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, adm £3 members, £5 visitors.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

RAMBLERS WALK: Barnstaple Bus Stn Stand K Bus 309, 10.15am, Lynton Town Hall 11.05-Valley of Rocks, 3 miles, Info: 01271 376274/07720 203727.

INSTOW WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Sandhills entrance 11am, all welcome, info 01271 860780.