THURSDAY, MAY 30

LUNCH CLUB: The Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, 12.30-2.30pm, every week, info 01237 478734.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Every Thursday and Tuesday, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Westward Ho! friendly club, 6.45pm start, more info 01237 470990.

FEEL BETTER WITH A BOOK: Reading group with a difference, Ilfracombe Library 10-11.30am, listen to stories & poems read aloud, share your thoughts with others, no reading required

BIDEFORD WALK: Along Tarka Trail, meet every Thursday at Clarence Wharf car park, part of Torridge Walk & Talk (Walking for Health), all welcome, more info Steve 01237 421528.

HEALING: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7-8pm.

FREMINGTON SINGERS: Fremington Methodist Church, Old School Lane, doors 7.30pm, £5, info 01271 268094.

TARKA VALLEY RAILWAY: Volunteers meet every Thursday at Torrington Station, aka The Puffing Billy, for restoration & track laying, new members welcome, info 07881 905260.

BEFRIENDERS: Weekly activity afternoon for the over 65s, Tyrrell Hospital, Ilfracombe, 2.30-4pm, enjoy a craft or learn something new, plus hot drinks & tea cakes.

BARNSTAPLE CAMERA CLUB: Summer walks programme every Thursday 6pm meet. See www.barnstaplecameraclub.co.uk or Facebook page for details or call 01271 343789.

SOUTH MOLTON COUNTRY PANNIER MARKET: 9am-2pm.

ART GROUP: Art for Leisure & Pleasure, weekly drop-in, 1.30-4pm, St John's Community Centre (next to Whiddon Valley Tesco) Barnstaple, info 07964 250436.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from High Bickington, Beaford, Dolton, Dowland, Petrockstowe, Peters Marland & Merton, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: Needed to help at Westward Ho! promenade, alternate Thursday and Friday mornings, no specialist knowledge needed, call Pat on 01237 459081 for info.

NEW LOOK BINGO: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, all cash prizes, eyes down 7.15pm, Chunky is your caller, all welcome.

NDADA CHOIR: A singing circle in aid of those affected by domestic abuse, first meeting at re:love store, Boutport Street, Barnstaple, 6-7pm, all are welcome.

AGM & TALK: 'Phenomena of North Devon' by Peter Christie, for Friends of Appledore Library, events room, 6.30 for 7pm, adm free, all welcome.

DROP-IN FAMILY CRAFTS: Barnstaple Library, 10am-noon, just come along, free but donations welcome.

SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, Five Parish Compline, 7pm; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am short outdoor service followed by Holy Communion in Church Rooms, The Square, Hartland; 6.30pm service on Hartland beach, followed by refreshments.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

BOWLS: Appledore Short Mat Bowling Club, weekly at Appledore Community Hall, 2pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

BUSH PIG: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

BARNSTAPLE ROCK 'N' ROLL CLUB: Old Barn Inn, Bickington, last Fri each month, free entry, guests DJs, occasional trade stalls, all welcome, info 07899 701498.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

THE NOMADS: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: New social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-1.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

LIVE MUSIC: Original songs music night at Appledore Social Club, 7.30pm, following Appledore Back Field Fete, all welcome to come and play or just listen.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, 1-2-3 lines every game, for the Chemo Appeal, eyes down 2.15pm, all welcome.

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: Barnstaple Library, first Saturday each month, 1.30-3pm, more info 01271 388593.

WINKLEIGH MARKET: First Sat each month, produce, cakes, preserves, pies, gifts, cards, crafts & more, refreshments, 10am-12noon, all welcome.

SOB CLUB: Short-Of-Breath Club, for anyone with a lung condition, meets first Saturday each month, Wrafton Church Hall, 2-4pm, more info Ali on 01271 890217.

AFTERNOON CREAM TEA: Barnstaple Parish Church (by High Street), 2-4pm, all welcome.

DOLTON OPEN GARDENS: Six gardens open in village as part of the National garden Scheme, runs Saturday & Sunday, 2-6pm, five gardens close to village centre, free car park behind Village Hall, tickets on sale at the hall, plus tea & cakes, plants and crafts, tickets £6 for all gardens, sorry, only assistance dogs allowed.

ILFRACOMBE FARMERS MARKET: The Lantern Centre, High Street, 10am-12.30pm, produce, crafts, refreshments and music, more info 01271 864621.

CEILIDH: With The Oggle Band, Bratton Fleming Village Hall, community event to raise awareness to save the White Hart pub, bar & food available. For tickets & info call 01598 710051 or 710782.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, 1-4pm, info 07802 176993.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, 7pm Evensong; St Andrew, Alwington, 9.30am Holy Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am All Age Service; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 11am 200th anniversary service; St Anne, Bucks Mills, 11am Holy Communion; All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am United Service; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11am Four Parish Holy Communion; St James, Parkham, 11am Holy Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 4pm Team Service.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, St Brannock's; 11am Morning Prayer, St Anne's, Saunton.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Our Sunday Quiz for North Devon Cancer Care, the Robins Nest, Bideford AFC, Kingsley Road, 8pm, £3 per player and teams of two to six, info 01237 473798.

TORRINGTON CAR BOOT SALE: Torrington Commons, the Old Bowling Green, every Sunday until end September, sellers from 7.30am, buyers 8am-1pm, £5 a pitch, free parking for buyers.

RAMBLERS WALK: Bennett's Cross CP Dartmoor on B3212 11am, Birch Tor-Grimspound Stone Circle-Hamel Down-Challacombe., 10 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 01271 379940 or visit www.quillstring.co.uk/bcc

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

PHOENIX CAMERA CLUB: First Mon of month, Holsworthy Skills Centre, 7-9.30pm, more info 01409 259345 or www.phoenixcameraclub.com

THE GREEN SHIP: With Librarian Theatre at Barnstaple Library, a stage adaptation of Quentin Blake's book, 4pm, for ages five-plus, tickets £5 from library of go to https://librariantheatre.com/events

BINGO: Chittlehampton Village Hall, meat & food prizes, 7.30pm, all welcome.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, 6.30pm beginners and Training Band. More info 01237 475653.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Kickin Country, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COFFEE MORNING: Barnstaple Parish Church, 10am-noon, for church funds, weekly, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

SOUTH MOLTON FLOWER CLUB: Meets first Tues of the month, South Molton Infant School, North Road, visitors welcome, 7 for 7.15pm, demonstrations, info 01769 573233.

MACULAR SOCIETY: Support group, meets Burton Art Gallery, 10am-12noon, for anyone with macular degeneration and their families/carers, all welcome.

MUSICAL MEMORIES: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, for people with Alzheimer's/memory problems & their carers, first & third Tues of the month, 2-4pm, free parking, all welcome, more info 01271 863944 or 882927.

BIDEFORD SUSTAINABILITY GROUP: Informal gathering at The Blacksmith's Arms, East-the-Water, 7.30pm, all welcome.

TRADITIONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band from 7,30pm.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Dartington Crystal 10.30am, all welcome, info 01237 421528.

APPLEDORE MEN'S GROUP: Appledore Library events room, bring along your old slides for an entertaining night's viewing, 7.30pm, more info, Frank on 01237 425247.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

CONCERT: Barnstaple Ladies Choir, Emmanuel Church, Ilfracombe, 8.15pm.

RAMBLERS WALK: Bple Train Sta CP for 8.43am train to Lapford 8.20am, Linear walk back to Eggesford., 8.5 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet New Inn car park 11am, all welcome, info 01271 860780.