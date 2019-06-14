Expect a night of music and dance with the Nigel Brooks Young Stars of the Future at Devon Hall, Bideford College, on July 20. Expect a night of music and dance with the Nigel Brooks Young Stars of the Future at Devon Hall, Bideford College, on July 20.

Taking place at Devon Hall, Bideford College, at 7pm, on Saturday, July 20, this year's show will include performances from West Side Story, Cabaret and Matilda.

The event will support a bevy of local talent that includes Nigel Brooks' singing groups Panache, Bella Voce and Cantora.

Bella Voce and Cantora will also perform at the show and dazzle the audience with an all-singing, all-dancing summer showcase.

Both groups are comprised of performers aged nine to 21-years-old.

Nigel will also be looking to recruit male and female talent aged 14 to 21 to join Bella Voce. He hopes to host auditions before the summer break and can be contacted by emailing nigelbrooks91@gmail.com

Nigel is currently a consultant at the Laine Theatre Arts in London, where he had worked as the head of music and musical director for 20 years.

He runs weekly lessons for his three singing groups and also offers one-on-one lessons.

Nigel composes music and his ballet suite, Barnstaple Fair, was performed by the North Devon Sinfonia at the Barnstaple Fair's 50th celebrations in 2017.

He has produced four other ballets, all of which have been performed at Sadler's Wells and played by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Tickets are available in advance from 01237 429501 or at the door.