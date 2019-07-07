The annual competition sees 10 promising sculptors given a budget of £1,000 to realise their work. The finished pieces are now on display around the grounds at Broomhill, between Barnstaple and Muddiford. The winner as selected by the judges will receive a cash prize of £3,500 and their work becomes part of the Broomhill Art & Sculpture Foundations permanent collection. Visitors are invited to cast their vote for their favourite sculpture too, with the winning artist awarded the Public Speaks prize and £1,500. This year's judges are Broomhill owners Rinus and Aniet van de Sande, plus Dorcas Casey, who won the Public Speaks Prize in 2013 and Alexander Devereux, who won the competition in 2015. He said: