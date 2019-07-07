The annual competition sees 10 promising sculptors given a budget of £1,000 to realise their work.

The finished pieces are now on display around the grounds at Broomhill, between Barnstaple and Muddiford.

The winner as selected by the judges will receive a cash prize of £3,500 and their work becomes part of the Broomhill Art & Sculpture Foundations permanent collection.

Visitors are invited to cast their vote for their favourite sculpture too, with the winning artist awarded the Public Speaks prize and £1,500.

This year's judges are Broomhill owners Rinus and Aniet van de Sande, plus Dorcas Casey, who won the Public Speaks Prize in 2013 and Alexander Devereux, who won the competition in 2015.

He said: "Shortlisting the finalists was hard. There was a huge variety of materials, both traditional and cutting edge, while all being really ambitious works, which was great to see.

"I am excited to see the works later this year and think it is going to be a tough job to award a winner. Good luck to the finalists in realising their works."

Dorcas added: "It was so exciting selecting from such a strong and vibrant array of ideas by sculptors from all walks of life.

"I'm so happy to see so much enthusiasm and energy going in to making these ideas become reality."

The hotel and sculpture park is open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.