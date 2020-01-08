Saxophonist Ian Ballamy, who was one of the judges of the BBC competition, commented that 'Xhosa's performance was so heartfelt, sincere and communicative. It's easy to see he has such a deep and genuine love of the tradition'.

With a repertoire inspired by the music of legendary jazz musicians such as Sonny Rollins, Clifford Brown and John Coltrane, the quartet embodies the spirit of the bebop and hard bop greats.

The line-up also includes Xhosa's fellow 2018 finalist, bassist James Owston, powerhouse drummer Jim Bashford and Canadian trumpet virtuoso Jay Phelps, who has been compared by some critics to American trumpet stars such as Wynton Marsalis and Terence Blanchard for his virtuosity and sense of the jazz tradition.

The gig starts at 8.30pm and entry will be free (with a collection for the band). For a meal booking call The Beaver on 01237 474822 and for information about other gigs follow the North Devon Jazz Club Facebook page or go to www.jazznorthdevon.com.