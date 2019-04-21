The charity's special Woolhanger Manor Summer Concert on Saturday, June 8 will feature a performance by the renowned Ultimate Bublé – the UK's leading Michael Bublé tribute artist.

The evening at the centuries-old manor house near Parracombe will start with a glass of fizz and canapés on the lawn, with panoramic views of Exmoor.

There will be entertainment with young Devon magician Tom Rose before a delicious two-course dinner in Woolhanger's beautifully-restored Grade II listed music room, followed by a performance by Ultimate Bublé and a charity auction.

Tickets are £49.50 and include a free bus service, with pick-ups from Ilfracombe, Braunton and Barnstaple. Dress code for the evening is lounge suits.

All proceeds from the event will go to CHSW's Little Bridge House hospice near Barnstaple, which is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives by providing a range of medical and respite care for children with life-limiting conditions, as well as their families.

CHSW community fundraiser Josh Allan said: “This really is the perfect event for a summer get-together with friends, family or colleagues, and a great way to show your support for your local children's hospice, which currently supports nearly 200 children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

“Our Woolhanger concerts always prove to be very popular and this is set to be another night not to be missed!”

For more information and to book places, please visit www.chsw.org.uk/woolhanger or call Little Bridge House on 01271 325270.