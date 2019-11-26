Ilfracombe crooner Mark Daniels is on tour with his brand new seasonal show that features a light dusting of festive tunes from Bublé's renowned 2011 Album 'Christmas', along with all of the favourites that you would expect to hear.

This gig will be close to home for the Ilfracombe RNLI crewman and will take place on Thursday, December 5.

The show's big band sound, along with Mark's mesmerizing likeness to the modern-day Canadian crooner, will appeal to fans of traditional big band music and Michael Bublé alike.

It will feature smash hit songs such as It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells, White Christmas, All I want For Christmas Is You, Holly Jolly Christmas, Santa Baby, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Silent Night, Blue Christmas and many more.

In amongst a croony repertoire of Christmas classics, expect some show stopping, spontaneous banter as Mark effortlessly hands out doses of unrehearsed humour and wit that you could expect from Michael Bublé himself.

Mark has enjoyed two successful tours and appearances on BBC and ITV, with Ultimate Bublé being touted as having taken the UK theatre circuit by storm.

For tickets go to https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ or call 01271 316523.