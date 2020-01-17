The audience can expect a humour-packed homage to legendary group The Travelling Wilburys, made up of Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne of ELO.

Meet the 'original' Wilburys of Sticky Willy, Thumper, Blind Melon, Walter and Honky Tonk Wilbury.

Their show tells the story of how their songs were stolen (allegedly) by Messrs Orbison, Harrison, Dylan, Petty and Lynne at Nashville's Tootsies Bar and the hard road they had to tread to get them back.

With brilliant musicianship, tongue in cheek humour and rave reviews throughout the UK, the band play their songs in their familiar country-rock style whilst stealing a few choice numbers from the solo careers of those famous five icons.

Songs include Handle With Care, End of the line, The Devil's Been Busy, Mr Tambourine Man, Pretty Woman, Mr Blue Sky and Here Comes the Sun, among many more.

