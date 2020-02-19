This five-piece band perform shanties and sea songs, but not in quite the way we're used to hearing.

They are all seasoned musicians who produce a unique sound, described by Mike Harding as 'rather like a Bellowhead reduction - more subtle, but just like a jus is reduced, they bring forward the essence of the key ingredients'.

The band members' backgrounds vary from classical music training, the BBC's Young Folk competition, blues, and other music genres, individually they have worked with a variety of well-known musicians.

They are multi-instrumental, with mandolin, whistle, banjo, guitar, double bass - and usually drums.

What's more, the playing is truly accomplished, with superbly arranged vocal harmonies.

With support from local performers Martyn Babb, Pete Beer and Jenny Newburn, and Carole Henderson-Begg, the gig starts at 8pm.

Discounted tickets in advance from www.wegottickets.com/ShammickAcoustic, or from Pets' Pantry, High Street, or the Pack o' Cards, at the door if available, or call 01271 882366.