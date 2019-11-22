The event has been organised by local singer-songwriter Razale Scott Olivier and from 8pm will feature a line up of local musicians from North Devon's thriving music scene.

They include Afro-Latin-jazz artist Jules Moberly, virtuoso guitarist Kieran Coughlan, spellbinding songs from Prismic Weave and the talented Shannon Amy Lewis.

Nick Velvet brings indie-punk, fused with blues, plus Gary Meades and Razale herself hopes to take you on a magical journey with a power anthem.

A headline performance from David Daccore brings his fusion of reggae and Latino music with an array of musicians providing merriment.

Peter Lawrence will be bringing his wit and musical knowledge to compere the evening.

Tarka Radio is a registered charity that relies solely on volunteers.

For information on how you can get involved with Tarka Radio, book its events unit or donate visit www.tarkaradio.co.uk/join-us-at-tarka .