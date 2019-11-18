The music sessions hosted at the Pack o' Cards pub put on a wide range of acoustic music, often folk but also including blues with this duo returning for a second visit.

Rag Mama Rag have built up a reputation as one of Europe's finest country blues acts, making use of an interesting and interesting array of instruments from Dobro and ukulele to washboard and harmonica to accompany classic vocal renditions.

Touring non-stop, the duo of Ashley and Deborah Dow play at many major festivals throughout Europe and beyond, with their exceptionally full and hard-driving rhythmic sound which gets audiences' feet tapping and stomping.

Their repertoire is 20s and 30s blues-based, but encompassing Mississippi Delta, East Coast ragtime, and white country tunes, as well as their own original compositions.

With support from well-known local performers Ian Hudson, John Purser and John Grey, the gig starts at 8pm.

Discounted tickets available online at www.wegottickets.com/ShammickAcoustic or Pets' Pantry and the Pack o' Cards in Combe Martin, at the door or call 01271 882366.