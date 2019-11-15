A punk, poet, and pacifist all at once, Sean's latest collection and his new EP Curate Calm, Create Chaos arrive very much like an extension of the artist himself.

Stepping momentarily away from the frenetic indie-punk that coursed through the veins of his acclaimed debut album Son of The Smith, Sean's new release instead delivers an altogether gentler and more introspective listen.

After the Southampton singer-songwriter found his life suddenly turned upside down by a series of monumental changes beyond his control, he reached into his soul for new material.

Expect not-a-dry-eye in the house when Sean airs his new single Heartbreaker along with other tracks including I'm OK, Silk, Money and Queen of The West.

A number of the shows on his UK tour are already sold out so Bideford is a rare opportunity to see him.

The new EP Curate Calm, Create Chaos came out on November 1 and the collection has been hailed as 'his best work to date' (Underscore Pt.3), with praise given for 'its stripped back acoustic guitars and cinematic orchestration [heightening] the two things McGowan does best, defiance and emotion' (Travellers Tunes).

Together the tracks spin a deeply personal narrative that charts Sean's journey as he navigates his way through stormy waters.

For tickets visit www.musicglue.com/seanmcgowan or go to http://www.palladiumclub.co.uk .