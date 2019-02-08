Sarah returns to North Devon on Saturday, February 23 with a Beaford Arts sponsored concert at Bishops Tawton Village Hall.

Powerful, deep, captivating, layered and enthralling are just a very few of the words used to describe Sarah’s music and vocals.

From folk through to Appalachian roots and back, the Chicago-raised, Cornwall-based singer songwriter will take her audience on a journey.

This time around she has expanded her battery of instruments to include piano, electric guitar and drum.

The Bishops Tawton gig starts at 8pm, with doors open at 7.15 and fans can expect music from her latest acclaimed album If We Dig Any Deeper.

On the night, tea, biscuits, wine and beer are available by donation.

For more information or tickets, call 01271 321678.