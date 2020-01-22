The concert is at the Methodist Church Hall in the High Street at 3pm and will be Riyad's second visit.

He first came to play for the club after being selected as an artist at the Countess of Munster Musical Trust.

Since then he has won many international competitions and awards, including First Prize with a recording contract at the Francaix International Piano Competition in Paris.

He has already established himself as a leading figure of his generation on the international performing circuit and drawn the attention of such celebrated musicians as Daniel Barenboim, Vladimir Ashkenazy and Uchida Mitsuko.

His last Bideford concert left his audience moved and awed by the intensity and power of his playing and the club is delighted to welcome him back.

The programme will include pieces by Chopin, Scriabin, Schumann and Paganini, and Beethoven's Op 27, No 1. Tickets are £13.50 on the door. Children and students are free. Doors open at 2.30pm.