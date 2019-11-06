The Verbals. Picture: Joseph JD Davis Photography The Verbals. Picture: Joseph JD Davis Photography

The first of a run of four shows in the region is on Saturday (November 9) where they will be supporting Chiggypig at the Palladium Club in Bideford.

After that the three-piece will play three headline shows at Latitude 48, Barnstaple on November 16; The Pier, Ilfracombe on December 7, and The George Inn, Braunton on December 20.

You can expect indie punk to make you jump, with a mixture of the band's own material, as well as the odd indie rock favourite.

The shows coincide with a new self-produced EP, Where Are You Now?, which is set for release in mid-November. They released the preview track Good Enough last month.

The six-track EP is the third release from the band, and follows the 2014 album Entertainment and 2015 EP Communications Down.

Singer and guitarist Matt Smart said the band were looking forward to getting back on stage after some time away.

"We've been fairly quiet for a couple of years now, mainly due to life getting in the way," he said.

"We're really excited about these shows and the new EP, which I truly believe has our best work to date on it.

"It will be great to play the songs live in the place we call home."

Check out The Verbals on Spotify and on Facebook.