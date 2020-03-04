Catch Ninebarrow and the band at The Plough in Torrington on March 27. Picture: contributed Catch Ninebarrow and the band at The Plough in Torrington on March 27. Picture: contributed

Dorset duo of Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchadiere were BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominees for best emerging artist in 2017.

They are named after Nine Barrow Down in the Purbeck hills, have carved themselves a distinctive niche on the folk roots scene with their outstanding harmonies, delicate instrumentation and captivating narrative songs.

Many of the songs are inspired by Britain's rich landscape and history, especially that of their native Dorset.

They decided to embark on a band tour after a successful one-off concert as a five piece last autumn.

Jon and Jay will welcome cellist and long-term collaborator, Lee MacKenzie, brilliant double bassist John Parker and in-demand Evan Carson on percussion.

The set will include brand new songs alongside lush, layered, full-bodied arrangements of some old favourites.

For tickets call 01805 624624.