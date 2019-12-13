Narthen are a quartet of fine singers: Barry Coope and Lester Simpson from the famed Coope, Boyes & Simpson, with Jo Freya of Blowzabella and Moirai, and Fi Fraser of PolkaWorks and Old Swan Band.

Their Christmas show is a welcoming hotch-potch of stories, poetry and jokes threaded through with carolling and wassailing, both a capella and accompanied by a proper bagful of instruments, blown, plucked, bowed and struck.

The show is rich in Variety tradition - there are various nods to Music Hall - and steeped in folk's past and present.

With support from visiting performers Dick Stephens and Malc & Ollie Woods, all this takes place at the Pack o' Cards in Combe Martin, with doors opening at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

There will be seasonal refreshments during the interval at no extra charge.

Discounted tickets can be obtained in advance through www.wegottickets.com/ShammickAcoustic, or in person from Pets' Pantry or the Pack o' Cards or call 01271 882366.

Narthen will also be running a carol-singing workshop during the afternoon, investigating some of the lesser-known carols in the English tradition.

There are still a few places left, so if you're interested, call the number above.