Mark Chadwick performing at The Big Sheep at the latest Baa-lladium gig on Sunday, August 30. Picture: Simon Ellery Mark Chadwick performing at The Big Sheep at the latest Baa-lladium gig on Sunday, August 30. Picture: Simon Ellery

Chadwick, playing a solo set with just his acoustic guitar, played hits from The Levellers’ back catalogue including One Way, Fifteen Years, Just the One and Beautiful Day.

The Leylines Duo got the crowd going beforehand with a rousing set from Steve Mitchell and Hannah Johns.

The socially distanced crowd at The Big Sheep on Sunday, August 30. Picture: Simon Ellery The socially distanced crowd at The Big Sheep on Sunday, August 30. Picture: Simon Ellery

There was also music from Nigel Clatters and Shannon Amy Lewis.

The gig was the latest in a series of shows held at the Abbotsham attraction and curated by The Palladium Club in Bideford.

The Leylines Duo performing at The Big Sheep at the latest Baa-lladium gig on Sunday, August 30. Picture: Simon Ellery The Leylines Duo performing at The Big Sheep at the latest Baa-lladium gig on Sunday, August 30. Picture: Simon Ellery

The attraction has more than 70 individual spaced circles to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed.

Events at the ‘Baa-lladium’ continue this month, with Fisherman’s Friends taking to the stage on Saturday (September 5), Seth Lakeman on September 12 and Mad Dog McRea on September 19.

Shannon Amy Lewis performing at The Big Sheep at the latest Baa-lladium gig on Sunday, August 30. Picture: Simon Ellery Shannon Amy Lewis performing at The Big Sheep at the latest Baa-lladium gig on Sunday, August 30. Picture: Simon Ellery

Head to wegottickets.com and search The Big Sheep for tickets and more information.

