The Levellers frontman Mark Chadwick headlined a blue-skied bank holiday spectacular at The Big Sheep on Sunday (August 30).
Chadwick, playing a solo set with just his acoustic guitar, played hits from The Levellers’ back catalogue including One Way, Fifteen Years, Just the One and Beautiful Day.
The Leylines Duo got the crowd going beforehand with a rousing set from Steve Mitchell and Hannah Johns.
There was also music from Nigel Clatters and Shannon Amy Lewis.
The gig was the latest in a series of shows held at the Abbotsham attraction and curated by The Palladium Club in Bideford.
The attraction has more than 70 individual spaced circles to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed.
Events at the ‘Baa-lladium’ continue this month, with Fisherman’s Friends taking to the stage on Saturday (September 5), Seth Lakeman on September 12 and Mad Dog McRea on September 19.
Head to wegottickets.com and search The Big Sheep for tickets and more information.