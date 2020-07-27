9 Yards, performing on stage in Bideford on New Year's Eve, will be playing at the first socially distanced gig at The Big Sheep. Picture: Graham Hobbs 9 Yards, performing on stage in Bideford on New Year's Eve, will be playing at the first socially distanced gig at The Big Sheep. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Popular local covers bands Spaced Invaders, Maybe Naked and 9 Yards will be playing at The Big Sheep’s new outdoor entertainment area, The Ewe-nion on Saturday, August 1.

The attraction at Abbotsham has more than 70 individual spaced circles to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed.

Circles, for a maximum of six adults, or two support bubbles, cost £60, with visitors able to bring their own picnic food.

Doors open at 3.30pm, with music from 5pm until 10pm.

Maybe Naked will be playing the first socially distanced gig at The Big Sheep.

Saturday’s outdoor gig is the first of six which will be hosted by The Big Sheep and curated by The Palladium Club over the summer.

Acts lined up over the summer include Beans on Toast, Sound of the Sirens, Willie and the Bandits, Mad Dog Mcrea and The Levellers frontman Mark Chadwick, with further details set to be announced in the near future.

Palladium owner Ben Nigh said: “We’ve booked up some great bands, and there has been an amazing response so far.

“It’s the perfect space for a socially distanced gig.

“It’s not just customers wanting to get out and enjoy live music, but bands are really excited to get out there again as well.

“We’ve been waiting for the Government to announce some sort of opening, and it’s great to be back.

“We’re lucky enough to have The Big Sheep set up for this with everything in place.”

The club in Lower Gunstone Street is one of many grassroots music venues to be hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown, and is still unable to reopen.

While shut, it has been hosting online virtual gigs and selling t-shirts as ways of generating income.

Mr Nigh said the gigs at the Big Sheep are helping to support the club through ‘testing times’.

“At the moment the bills are starting back up again and we aren’t getting much to help,” he said.

“We can’t social distance in the Palladium with our walkway, so we are doing what we can to keep going.

“There’s nothing else around here like it in terms of grassroots music venues – it’s been really tough.

“The support we’ve had has been crazy though, not just in Devon, but everywhere.”

The Palladium Club and The Big Sheep are adhering to government guidelines during the events with many measures in place, including temperatures taken at the door on arrival and names and addresses of each person in attendance.

Anyone not adhering to social distancing measures will be asked to leave the site.

For tickets for 9 Yards, Maybe Naked and Spaced Invaders, visit www.wegottickets.com/thebigsheepevents







