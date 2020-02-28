The concert is at 7.30pm at the Methodist Church Hall in the High Street.

First Prize and Audience Prize winner of the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition 2015, the Linos Piano Trio is increasingly recognised as one of Europe's most creative and dynamic trios.

Drawing on the rich and varied cultural and musical backgrounds of its members, the trio has a colourful and distinctive musical voice.

Praised for its 'slowburning, gripping performance' by The Strad, and an 'astounding performance' by the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung, the trio's reputation has taken it to prestigious venues worldwide including the Barbican and Wigmore Halls, Melbourne Recital Centre, Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven, Holzhausenschlösschen in Frankfurt and the György Ligeti Saal in Graz.

In 2014 the trio was awarded the Royal Philharmonic Society's Albert and Eugenie Frost Prize for an outstanding ensemble.

See www.bidefordmusicclub.org for full details.