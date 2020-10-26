Yazzy will be performing at Latitude 48. Yazzy will be performing at Latitude 48.

The Barnstaple bar will be hosting Save Our Scene, a day of performances to raise awareness of the turbulent times facing the music and events industry.

Local favourites will be performing on the Latitude 48 stage throughout the day, which will also be live-streamed on Latitude 48’s Mixcloud channel for those who can’t make it.

Bicycle Repair Man kicks things off at midday before sets from James Dixon, Tree Top Troubadour and Yazzy, as well as Josh Curnow and Sam Dowden.

DJ sets from Gonzo Pete and Tommy Deaves will be live-streamed after the venue closes at 10pm, in a nod to honour the DJs and nightclubs hit by the pandemic.

Ben Trevor the Treetop Troubadour. Picture: Terry Annis

Latitude 48 owner Liam Fairlie said: “These are turbulent times for all of us. But one industry is suffering particularly heavily under the Covid-19 restrictions. Live music, events and the arts encapsulates a huge swathe of British culture and it’s importance seems to have been massively overlooked, even shunned, by the Government.

“Latitude 48 has always been enthusiastic and passionate supporters of the live music scene and our sister companies operate exclusively within the event industry itself - this is a topic, not only close to our hearts, but in our blood.

“We invited several, hand-picked artists to participate in an all day musical performance on the Latitude 48 stage from open until close. To encourage awareness of live music and the arts and demonstrate the cultural importance of this industry is significant, we simply wouldn’t be who or where we are today without it.

“The topic is catching a lot of press right now and rightly so. With many millions of people directly affected, from the artists and performers themselves to the support workers, event organisers, venues and suppliers.

Latitude 48 owners Liam and Lucy Fairlie outside the Barnstaple High Street bar.

The public’s sensitivity and compassion for the cause is growing and we want to bring the issue to the forefront of those it will truly effect - every single one of us.

“Our booked artists have agreed to accept a standardised fee, meaning each artist receives the same payment, another nod to solidarity and the universal outpouring of support.”