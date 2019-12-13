Join Peter Knight and John Spiers at Lynton Town Hall on Saturday, December 14. Picture: Elly Lucas Join Peter Knight and John Spiers at Lynton Town Hall on Saturday, December 14. Picture: Elly Lucas

Peter Knight - violinist and ex Steeleye member - will be joined by John Spiers - leading melodeon player and formerly of Bellowhead - at Lynton Town Hall on Saturday, December 14.

This special concert in association with Plough Arts will feature lesser known carols, tunes and wassails from the English tradition and beyond.

It began on a summer day in 2016 when the pair were thrown together at FolkEast Festival for a one-off performance.

The opportunity to hear two musicians at the top of their respective fields saw people standing five deep outside in the rain to hear the performance inside the marquee.

With a standing ovation and cries for more Knight and Spiers realised they couldn't leave it there.

The pairing of violin and melodeon is not a new one, but in the hands of Knight and Spiers, improvisation and invention meet the listener at every turn.

Witness this intriguing and exciting collaboration yourself at Lynton Town Hall from 7.30pm on Saturday.

For tickets call 01805 624624 or go to www.theploughartscentre.org.uk.