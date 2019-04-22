Jim needs little introduction, as he is a Devon-grown talent who relishes the songs, music and folklore of his native West Country.

His skill as a singer, songwriter, composer and musician is recognised much further afield, as evidenced by his various awards and work for both radio and TV.

His relationship to the celebrated Cornish poet Charles Causley has resulted in him setting many of his poems to music, and to composing the soundtrack to the BBC4's biographical film about him.

As those who have heard Jim before, at Shammick Acoustic or elsewhere, will know, an evening with him will include beautiful singing, moving ballads, hilarious ditties and everything in between.

With support from local performers Tricia Hampson, Nicola King as well as John and Di Cullen from Kent, the concert takes place in the intimate surroundings of the 'museum' at the Pack o' Cards in Combe Martin, starting at 8pm.

Tickets £9 in advance through www.wegottickets.com/ShammickAcoustic or, if you're in Combe Martin, at The Pack o' Cards or Pets' Pantry, both in High Street, or call 01271 882366.