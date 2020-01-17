It may be a disappointment to some to find that it's not the flautist and vocalist from rock band Jethro Tull, but a skilled blues and world musician, with solid West Country roots.

Having retired from being a magazine editor, photographer, event producer, tour organiser, album producer and compiler, Ian is returning to being a solo musician, mixing a wide variety of songs from his 50-plus year career within the folk, roots and world music field.

Over the years, he's worked with Maggie Holland in the duo Hot Vultures, in the English Country Blues Band with some notable English traditional folk musicians, with dance band Tiger Moth, and most recently with Northumbrian piper and concertina player Alistair Anderson - to name just a few.

There will be support from local performers Dave and Bill Rodgers and Alison Benning, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Discounted tickets available in advance through www.wegottickets.com/ShammickAcoustic, or in person from Pets' Pantry or the venue in Combe Martin, or call 01271 882366.