This delightful Kent-based songmaker is gaining a growing reputation for her skilfully turned lyrics, strongly visual songs and beautiful, true voice.

Her knowledge of musical forms is evident in the breadth of styles in her musical composition.

Her 'day job' as a sailing instructor has informed much of her writing, and her debut CD Shifting Sands has brought her songs to the attention of other artists such as Mick Ryan, renowned for his own songwriting - a real compliment in itself.

Singing both self-penned and traditional songs, her captivating performances have her audiences in gales of laughter one moment, and rapt attention the next.

