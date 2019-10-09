The singer songwriter was the runner up to Will Young in the 2002 series of the show, but that did not stop him from going on to sell more than 3.5million records and have a string of hit singles.

His two hour set at The Plough will be followed by a free DJ Dance Night with revellers invited to boogie in the foyer until 11.30pm after the show.

Anyone with a radio in the 'noughties' will have heard Gareth Gates more than once - his cover of Unchained Melody went to number one, double platinum and sold 1.4m copies.

Other hits included Anyone of Us (Stupid Mistake), plus a double A-side Suspicious Minds/The Long and Winding Road, a duet with Pop Idol winner Will Young.

For tickets call 01805 624624.