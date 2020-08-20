The open-air gig is one of a series of shows held at The Big Sheep and organised by The Palladium Club.

The attraction at Abbotsham has more than 70 individual spaced circles to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed.

Circles, for a maximum of six adults, cost £125, with visitors able to bring their own picnic food.

Doors open at 3.30pm, with music from 5pm.

New social distancing at The Big Sheep for its new outdoor entertainment area, The Ewe-nion. Picture: The Big Sheep

Gareth Gates shot to fame with the first series of Pop Idol and went on to sell more than five million records - his version of Unchained Melody is the third best selling single of the ‘noughties’.

More recently Gareth has enjoyed a successful career on stage, with credits including Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Much-loved pop band East 17 is currently made up of original member Terry Coldwell and newest additions Robbie Craig and Terry Bull.

In the past, Brian Harvey and Tony Mortimer were a core part of the group which had a string of hits in the 90s.

Completing the bill for Saturday’s show is Sam Dowden.

Events continue in August and September, with headline performances from Mark Chadwick of The Levellers on August 30, Fisherman’s Friends on September 5 and Seth Lakeman on September 12.

Visit WeGotTickets to book.