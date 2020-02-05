If you fancy dancing your socks off to one of the most innovative groups around, this is definitely the gig for you.

Gadarene use dance music from the ancient traditions of England and fuse it seamlessly with modern styles and genres.

Mixing traditional folk instruments with live drums, looped sounds and special audio effects, their music will take you from dub and African influences, through jazz to rock and funk via swing and step dance.

This year will see the release of the band's eagerly-awaited new album Butchers of Bristol which is currently in production.

Fiddle player Nick Wyke said: "The new album is a real departure for us in terms of its sound and production values. We're excited about showcasing the new material in advance to audiences across the UK. Come and get a sneak preview of some of the tracks."

The Plough event is a standing gig and doors open at 7.30pm. For tickets and information call 01805 624624.