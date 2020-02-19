Electric Swing Circus are a full time, touring band that offer a fusion of saucy 1920s swing and stomping electro beats.

Fronted by a sassy female double-act, the ESC delivers a consistently dazzling show and has been brought to North Devon by Free of Tigers Events.

The ESC's live set includes electric double bass, vintage samples, gypsy-jazz guitar, keys, drums, synths and electro beats.

Their debut, self-titled album is available now on Ragtime Records.

They will be playing at St Mary's Hall in Appledore and doors open at 8pm.

Opening the show are rising stars, Drop in the Ocean, from South Devon. This young charismatic band will have everyone up and dancing in no time with their infectious brand of Ska indie rock.

Tickets for the night are £12 in advance from www.freeoftigersevents.co.uk or £15 on the door.