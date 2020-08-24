East 17 performing at The Big Sheep. Picture: Simon Ellery East 17 performing at The Big Sheep. Picture: Simon Ellery

The gig was the latest in a series of shows held at the Abbotsham attraction and curated by The Palladium Club in Bideford.

The attraction has more than 70 individual spaced circles to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed.

Much-loved pop band East 17 – made up of original member Terry Coldwell and recent additions Robbie Craig and Terry Bull – got the crowd moving with hits including House of Love, And If You Ever and Stay Another Day.

Earlier in the evening Gareth Gates performed a string of hits from his back catalogue, including number one singles Anyone of Us and his cover of Suspicious Minds.

Additional support came from Sound of the Sirens and Sam Dowden.

Events at the ‘Baa-lladium’ continue in August and September, with headline performances from Mark Chadwick of The Levellers on August 30, Fisherman’s Friends on September 5 and Seth Lakeman on September 12.

Visit WeGotTickets to book.
















































































































































































