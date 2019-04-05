The popular singer songwriter will be at the Queen’s Theatre on Saturday, April 13 as part of his Farewell Tour of Britain.

The performer, particularly known for his trademark tune What Colour Is the Wind, has said he plans to retire from touring to focus on his songwriting and recording.

The Country Music Association’s Hall of Fame star’s hits also include My Forever Friend, I Will Love You All My Life, Special, Shine Your Light, Five Fingers and many more.

He has been a regular visitor to Barnstaple and North Devon for many and has a strong local following.

He is well known for keeping concert-goers enthralled with his heartfelt and telling lyrics and his very human anecdotes.

He is known as a country artist but is very difficult to pigeon hole, performing many genres - sometimes folk, sometimes country, sometimes rock ‘n’ roll, sometimes gospel.

For what could be your last chance to see Charlie Landsborough live, go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.