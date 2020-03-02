Billy Mitchell (Lindisfarne, Jack the Lad, The Pitmen Poets) and Bob Fox (Warhorse Songman, Fox and Luckley, The Pitmen Poets) are taking to the road together this spring to tour their show Five Star B&B throughout the UK.

Billy and Bob first toured together in 2006 producing the highly acclaimed 'live' album Five-star B&B.

Their last tour as a duo was back in 2010 where their sold-out performances earned glowing reviews.

The duo's ability to connect with the audience is immediately evident as they lead you through some of their favourite songs including original Lindisfarne classics and trad folk arrangements: Sally Wheatley, Meet Me on the Corner, Dance to Your Daddy, Collier Laddie's Wife, Clear White Light, Big River, Galway Shawl and many more.

For tickets call 01805 624624.