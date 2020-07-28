Bideford Music Day is usually held in Victoria Park, but this year the event is set to be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, August 1.

Performances will be coming from Rocking Robin and the Reliants, Dogleg, Razale, Prismic Weave, Vidris Coda, Celtic Storm, and other special guests.

There are plenty of ways for people to get involved too. There will be music workshops and tutorials available in the run up to the event, with participants invited to learn pieces of music for a unique Bideford Music Day song composed by Becki Driscoll, and send video clips of their efforts in to create a montage.

Musicians are asked to send in videos of themselves performing songs for the event, which will be compiled into an open mic-style event.

Businesses can get involved too, with local shops invited to send in a video pitch to be included in the live stream during breaks.

One of the event organisers, Lucy Lowe, said: “With the current pandemic we felt unable to hold the event in the park but we did not want to miss a year and hope that people will get involved and take part in this very special online event.

“We really hope as many people as possible will get involved and take part in this year’s event. We hope that next year we will be back in Victoria Park – but for this year please stay home and enjoy the event and stay safe and remember – it’s all about the music!”

Bideford Music Day runs from noon until 8pm on August 1, and can be accessed at Facebook.com/bidefordmusicday2020.

All video submissions should be shot in HD with landscape orientation.

For more information about Bideford Music Day, email bidefordmusicday@outlook.com