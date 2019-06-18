North Devon festival Sheb Fest, which returns on for a fifth year on August 31, has announced it's lineup for this year's edition. Sheb Fest features iconic brit-pop band the Lightning Seeds as the headliner, with support coming from Max George from The Wanted, and Doctor and The Medics, plus many more. The Lightning Seeds are recognised as one of the biggest British bands of the '90s, with hit singles such as Lucky You, The Life of Riley and Pure. They're perhaps best known for their collaboration with Baddiel and Skinner, and the No 1 Football Anthem Three Lions. Max George is an internationally recognisable singer and actor. Most well known for his time with the incredibly successful The Wanted, who had hit singles like All Time Low and Glad You Came. After The Wanted split, Max gained popularity in the US by joining hit show Glee. Undoubtedly best known for their massive 1986 No 1 Spirit in the Sky, Doctor and The Medics have sold more than 24 million records worldwide and had a No 1 in 23 countries. Sheb Fest is the brainchild of the Skinner family in Shebbear. Ryan Skinner said that this year's festival looks to be the best yet. He said: