The Lightning Seeds. Picture: Decoy Media The Lightning Seeds. Picture: Decoy Media

North Devon festival Sheb Fest, which returns on for a fifth year on August 31, has announced it's lineup for this year's edition.

Sheb Fest features iconic brit-pop band the Lightning Seeds as the headliner, with support coming from Max George from The Wanted, and Doctor and The Medics, plus many more.

The Lightning Seeds are recognised as one of the biggest British bands of the '90s, with hit singles such as Lucky You, The Life of Riley and Pure.

They're perhaps best known for their collaboration with Baddiel and Skinner, and the No 1 Football Anthem Three Lions.

Max George is an internationally recognisable singer and actor.

Most well known for his time with the incredibly successful The Wanted, who had hit singles like All Time Low and Glad You Came.

After The Wanted split, Max gained popularity in the US by joining hit show Glee.

Undoubtedly best known for their massive 1986 No 1 Spirit in the Sky, Doctor and The Medics have sold more than 24 million records worldwide and had a No 1 in 23 countries.

Sheb Fest is the brainchild of the Skinner family in Shebbear.

Ryan Skinner said that this year's festival looks to be the best yet.

He said: "Five years ago we started the aim of bringing top notch artists to this part of Devon and creating a fun festival that's both accessible and enjoyable.

"We've been on such a great ride since then, and to attract a band like Lightning Seeds is a is a real coup for us, because they're a household name and a fantastic live act.

Tickets are selling very fast and we can't wait to welcome everyone on August 31."

Ryan continued: "This is our best ever lineup, and one of the best you'll see in the South West this summer.

"Our headliners are supported by Max George who has achieved unbelievable success with The Wanted, and Doctor and The Medics who are a great live band.

"We've also got Wildwood Kin from Exeter, who have played at Glastonbury, and The Grahams, our first international act, from Nashville, Tennessee.

"Our Early Bird Ticket which is only £25 will sell out soon, and Camping is only £3.50. So why not pitch up and close out the summer in style?"

As well as bringing top acts to North Devon, part of the reason Sheb Fest started was to help raise funds for charities including Save The Children, Cancer Research UK and North Devon Hospice.

Jess Burford, from North Devon Hospice's fundraising team, said it was fantastic to use the event as a way of making a difference:

"We're so grateful to Sheb Fest for choosing to support the North Devon Hospice Long House Outreach Centre in Holsworthy.

"It is a genuinely beautiful event so it's easy to see why it has proved so popular this year, and that's before you even look at the amazing headline acts they've been able to attract."

Sheb Fest takes place at Allacott Farm near Shebbear on Saturday, August 31.

The full band line-up involves Lightning Seeds, Max George, Doctor and The Medics, Wildwood Kin, The Grahams, The Native, Big Al and The Wild Strawberries, Bridges and The Garden Club, with more to be added.

Tickets are available at www.shebfest.com .