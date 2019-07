Tour manager Lewis Budd is looking forward to welcoming The Rills and other local bands to his home of North Devon at The Golden Lion Tap in Barnstaple tonight (Friday, July 19). Picture: Callum Mullen Tour manager Lewis Budd is looking forward to welcoming The Rills and other local bands to his home of North Devon at The Golden Lion Tap in Barnstaple tonight (Friday, July 19). Picture: Callum Mullen

The band is inspired the likes of The Libertines, Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines DC and the audience can expect thought-provoking lyrics on pop culture and catchy, high energy riffs.

The night will also feature young talent - Baileywillsxo, from Ilfracombe, Pa La from Barnstaple and Burnout, from Taunton.

Tour manager Lewis Budd, who is from North Devon, described The Rills as 'very loud and very fast'.

Lewis explained how he got involved with the group.

He said: "Their lead singer, Mitch, messaged me asking to get involved and from then on my connection with the band has developed into their first ever tour, which I am managing, based across the South West in Exeter, Barnstaple and Bristol.

"The idea of managing a band had never crossed my mind, until I realised that a career in the music industry would be more fulfilling to me than studying geography.

"My passion for music was the inspiration for this crazy idea of travelling to a region renowned for having a small music scene. I wanted to prove to other bands that it can be done, and there is hope for local music in North Devon.

The night of music is at The Golden Lion Tap, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 on the door, with live music from 8pm.